Land trust protects open spaces
From the Sept. 11 Cody Enterprise:
As Wyoming residents wrestle with land-use plans, housing shortages and what lands in the county are suitable for people to build houses on, Park County’s community-led land trust program is working to conserve our landscapes through voluntary conservation easements.
Park County Open Lands was organized to assist county land owners who wish to conserve the county’s natural resources.
The organization is guided by an advisory council of 11 long-time local residents and Emily Reed, a Cody native, as the organization’s conservation project manager.
How to preserve the beauty of landscapes, provide habitat for wildlife and yet provide lands for housing developments is one of the biggest issues Park County and the growing areas of the state are facing.
Earlier this summer, Teton County became embroiled in a dispute with the Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners over a glamping development on Highway 390.
That issue was about a high-impact development on state trust land impeding the landscape, not on private lands.
However, expect the issue to spill over to private lands in high-density areas of the state in the near future.
Representatives of the PCOL say conservation easements are not suitable for all lands in the county.
Some lands that are close to utilities, developed roads and housing already in place are probably more suited for housing than conservation.
Landowners who willingly place conservation easements on their property so the public can enjoy the landscapes for generations should be applauded.
It’s not for everyone or for all lands, but voluntarily placing a conservation easement on your privately owned acreage can leave a great legacy and be a great testament to a landowner’s memory.
— John Malmberg
Parents need to rely on school officials, police
From the Sept. 6 Cody Enterprise:
It’s very encouraging to see how well students, school officials and the Cody Police Department reacted to the possible school shooting threat last Thursday at the Cody Middle School.
Even if the situation was only a middle school student running his mouth, the students who overheard the conversation and reported it should be praised.
School shootings are so horrific, so unfathomable, the slightest mention of a possibility--even if joking--should never be tolerated and should always be reported.
Parents also need to remind their children how serious such a situation can be.
Officials in the school system also did an outstanding job of communicating the situation to parents. They presented the facts as they were available and left the decision up to the parents if they would send their children to school that day or not.
The Cody Police Department provided increased presence and security to the Cody Middle School on Friday and is handling the investigation into the threat.
No reports are available yet from either the school or the police department on the results of the investigation.
The only site where the situation was not handled well was on social media.
Social media platforms were rife with accusations, complaints and conspiracy theories.
One such conspiracy theory floating around on social media was that the threat was a ploy to get the police to all swarm to the middle school and then the shooter would go to another school.
In a situation such as a school-shooting threat, parents need to rely on school officials and the police and not on social media for information.
School shootings are so evil, so horrific we cannot imagine anything worse happening to our Cody families.
But the threat of possible school shootings should be handled with common sense and reason, not conspiracy theories, panic and over reaction.
— John Malmberg
Community is grateful for standoff outcome
From the Sept. 6 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
The outcome of last Tuesday night’s standoff with a mentally unstable individual was incredible: No one was seriously hurt during a domestic conflict involving firearms. Miraculously, the many flying bullets never impacted a human, and the emergency response of more than two dozen personnel resulted in a peaceful ending to the hours-long standoff. It is a testament to our valley’s law enforcement professionals that they were able to peacefully take the troubled man into custody.
In AnyTown, USA, recent history has shown outcomes of situations like these to be considerably worse for victims, suspects and the law enforcement personnel tasked with preserving peace and protecting lives. Far too often an armed individual experiencing mental crises causes great harm to themselves or others.
Law enforcement trains regularly for these types of critical situations involving active shooters. An all-hands-on-deck response from Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and Teton County Sheriff’s Office brought more than two dozen professionals to the scene.
Crucial to the night’s success were two women who knew the suspect: one who supervises his probation agent and another who conducted home visits.
They were able to start de-escalating the situation over the phone. Fortunately, previous human connections with the suspect led to the compassionate, small-town response that ultimately resulted in a peaceful surrender.
Many first responders dropped everything during a normal off-duty evening with family and friends to respond. In a stroke of good fortune, more law enforcement staff recently found housing in Teton County and were able to travel quickly to the scene.
In an era that has become tremendously dangerous due to the prevalence of and easy access to firearms, an event like this shows that words can indeed work better than violence. Seeing small-town successes like this is yet another reason we are lucky to call Teton County home.
Hats off to our sworn officers and first responders for handling an incredibly difficult situation so professionally. We are proud of their work, and honor their enormous responsibility and positive impacts.
Humans are imperfect. It’s often easy to be critical of those who respond to an emergency when someone is having the worst day of their lives. So next time you see an officer, thank him or her for their hard work in keeping us all safe.
A chance to make your mark on Powell
From the Sept. 5 Powell Tribune:
Interested in having your work, your design become a fixture of your town?
Here’s your chance.
The City of Powell has been musing about what to do about the aging mural of the town’s namesake, John Wesley Powell, on the Powell bean mill south of Coulter Avenue. The solution? They’re asking people to submit designs throughout September.
The winning design will be painted on the side of the building as the new mural to watch over town.
And if having your design become a permanent picture of the Powell skyline isn’t enough, there’s also a $250 prize for the winner.
The cool thing is prospective mural artists have quite free rein, according to the mural guidelines submitted by Plaza Diane, which is handling the competition as a partner with the city and Treasure Valley Seed Company, which owns the building.
The Park County Travel Council granted the City of Powell funding, so whatever design is chosen will have logos added at the bottom.
The winning artist will even have the opportunity to sign the mural upon completion.
Mural criteria:
• All applicants must be aged 14 or older to enter the competition; individuals aged 14-17 will require the signature of a parent/guardian.
• Artwork submissions must be original work (concept, design, and execution) of the person named in the entry form. Artwork submissions will not be returned.
• The mural design should be inspired by Powell: the land, history, and community/people.
• Artists may submit multiple design proposals but will need to submit a separate application and scaled color rendering of the proposed design for each entry (using the attached diagram).
• A cash award of $250 will be provided for the winning design.
• Artists will be notified of the selected design and winner.
According to the guidelines, entries will be judged without identification. Scoring will be based on originality, creativity, quality and subject matter relevant to the Powell community. Projects that do not meet the design criteria/guidelines may be eliminated from the competition, the guidelines state. Moreover, Treasure Valley Seed, Plaza Diane and the City of Powell reserve the right to accept or reject any or all entries.
The deadline for entry is Sept. 29. For more information, email Katie Stensing at plazadiane@gmail.com; or call (307) 271-1264.
So, if you’re a creative type and have a good idea, apply. Make it a hard decision for the judges, show that we’ve got a lot of pride in our town and are excited to be a part of a new iconic mural to welcome people to town.
— Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down 9-9-23
From the Sept. 9 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Kudos to UW for continuing freshman orientation program
UP to the University of Wyoming for revamping and continuing its Saddle Up freshman orientation program for a second year.
A year ago, there was criticism from many participants that the program packed too much into each day and didn’t allow new students enough time to move in and get settled on the Laramie campus before activities started. This year, although a few complaints remained, the reaction seems to have been much more positive, as students were allowed to move in two days before the Aug. 21-25 program started.
Like similar programs at other colleges and universities, Saddle Up includes classes and meetings with faculty within students’ colleges; information sessions, such as how to take notes in college and how to manage time; as well as fun events to get to know faculty, campus resources and other students, according to reporting by the Laramie Boomerang.
While some parts of the program may seem basic and unnecessary to higher-achieving students, it is designed to offer something for all levels of incoming freshmen. And as to the complaint there’s still too much packed into each day, the answer is that you don’t have to attend everything (as well as, “Welcome to the real world, folks.”).
These types of programs are proven to give new college students a better chance at success, and we hope to see this one continue for years to come.
Youth, parents needed to complete mental health care survey
UP to the Wyoming Department of Health for seeking the opinions of youth and their family members about their mental health care needs and barriers to accessing such care.
Through two separate anonymous surveys, WDH is hoping Wyoming residents will offer specific information that will help the state’s largest agency advocate for and help create the services that are needed.
Because of anticipated pushback from some parents in the state, the survey for 11- to 21-year-olds isn’t being promoted directly to the youth. Instead, parents and guardians are asked to share the survey with young people in their care, regardless of whether they have ever needed or accessed mental health care services.
To access the surveys, which are estimated to take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, go to tinyurl.com/wyo-mental-health. We hope both young people and their parents will take a few minutes to offer this valuable feedback.
Moratorium on renewable energy projects wrong response to rate hikes
DOWN to the Wyoming lawmakers on the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee who want to use the 30% rate hike proposal from Rocky Mountain Power as an excuse to block future renewable energy projects in the state.
According to a WyoFile.com article this week, “Most committee members, as well as members of the public who spoke at Public Service Commission meetings in Casper and Rock Springs, suspect that policies favoring renewable sources of energy over fossil fuels are to blame for rising costs.” Yet a utility spokesman has said the main causes were the increased cost of natural gas and coal that were needed to run the company’s power plants.
We certainly understand the frustration with the high rate increase being expressed by legislators and their constituents. And some of the committee’s proposals in response make sense.
For example, directing the Public Service Commission to explore prohibiting PacifiCorp (Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company) from charging Wyoming ratepayers for facilities like wind farms and interstate power lines that mostly or entirely serve out-of-state customers makes sense. So, too, does a bill to repeal part of a previous state law that allowed utilities to charge a “carbon capture compliance” surcharge.
But to issue a blanket moratorium on all new renewable energy projects in the state, regardless of where that energy is used, is shortsighted when it comes to preparing the state for the inevitable future. It also is likely to do very little, if anything, to address the current situation.
Lawmakers need to step back, take a deep breath and look closely at all aspects of the issue before engaging in such knee-jerk reactions.
Councilors should be applauded for raising environmental awareness
UP to the sponsors of the Cheyenne City Council’s recently defeated single-use plastic bag ban for raising awareness of an important environmental issue.
Although we would have preferred to see a version of the proposal pass, we aren’t surprised it didn’t. After all, changing habits is difficult, and no one likes to be told what to do. When it’s going to cost money out of someone’s pocket — regardless of how small the amount — it’s going to face an even steeper mountain of opposition.
Still, council members Richard Johnson, Scott Roybal, Ken Esquibel and Dr. Mark Rinne should be applauded for bringing attention to the need to keep single-use plastic bags out of our waterways, as well as encouraging more people to either forgo the use of bags or bring reusable shopping totes as much as possible.
We hope to see more Cheyenne residents using those totes in grocery stores and other local retailers in the weeks and months to come. Because we only have one planet to call home, and we’re all called to be good stewards of it.
David Adler: Trump use of Scottsboro Boys case inapt and reckless
Former President Donald Trump’s invocation of the landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Scottsboro Boys cases (1931) as justification for delaying his trial on charges related to the subversion of the 2020 federal election, was sharply rejected by the federal court as inapt and by a retired state judge as “stunningly stupid.”
Trump’s lawyer had urged U.S. Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan to set the 45th president’s trial for April 2026. In a brief submitted to the court, it was argued that an earlier date would deny Trump’s defense team sufficient time to prepare for trial and cited the infamous racially charged cases, now nearly a century old.
The cases were grounded in racism. Nine Black youths, ages 9-12, were arrested near Scottsboro, Alabama, on what turned out to be false charges that they had raped two white women traveling on a freight train in March of 1931. The nine were hastily indicted and the nine trials were completed in a single day. On the day of the trial, an attorney appeared on behalf of the defendants but told the court he would not represent them. At that point, the trial judge told the attorneys gathered in the courtroom that they should represent the young boys. Only two attorneys were willing to represent the accused, but they had no time to investigate the case and met with their clients for just 30 minutes before the trials began. Eight of the defendants were convicted and sentenced to death by the electric chair, while the ninth, a juvenile, was saved by a hung jury.
On appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice George Sutherland, speaking for a 7-2 majority, held that the convictions of the Scottsboro Boys would have to be overturned under the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause. Sutherland said that states were required to ensure fair trials for criminal defendants and that the right to counsel was essential to a fair trial, at least when the accused are indigents. The court held for first time that the failure of Alabama to appoint legal counsel to represent the indigents denied them their right to a fair trial.
To be clear, the court did not hold in Powell v. Alabama, the first of the notorious Scottsboro cases, that the Sixth Amendment right to counsel was applicable to the states. That ruling would not be declared until the court’s landmark decision in Gideon v. Wainwright (1963). In Powell, the court rendered a narrower ruling: The 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause requires a fair trial for criminal defendants and that in some cases a fair trial required appointment of legal counsel for the defendant.
The invocation of Powell by Trump’s attorney aimed to prevent a hastily arranged trial, one that proceeded, as did the trial of the Scottsboro Boys cases, “with the haste of the mob.”
Judge Chutkan shot that argument out of the air and rejected the false equivalencies of the circumstances that faced the defendants 100 years apart. Chutkan made patently clear that there was no similarity between the Alabama case and Trump’s case. She noted in response to Trump’s attorney, that the Scottsboro Boys were surrounded by a large, hostile crowd, that their trial began a mere six days after indictment, and that their due process rights were violated by “lack of reasonable time and opportunity to secure counsel.” The defendants, moreover, were “incapable of adequately making their own defense”. To make matters worse, they faced at trial a series of all-white juries.
Unlike the Alabama youths, Trump is not young, not an indigent and not incapable of providing his own defense. Trump, rather, is a man with great resources and considerable experience with civil suits and criminal trials. He is, moreover, not a young Black man facing an all-white jury seething with anger. As Judge Chutkan stated, Trump is surrounded by a “team of zealous, experienced attorneys and has the resources necessary to efficiently review the discovery and investigate.”
The reference to the Scottsboro Boys case was reckless and must have been offensive to the presiding judge. Some observers have noted that the reference to Powell was less an argument to the law court and more an appeal to the court of public opinion.
Eventually, Alabama dropped the rape charges against five of the falsely accused defendants. A sixth defendant was granted a pardon from Gov. George Wallace in 1976. The state board of pardons issued posthumous pardons to the three other Scottsboro Boys who had not received a pardon or a reversal of their convictions.
The Scottsboro boys were saved from the electric chair, but they spent much of their lives in a prison cell, and never recovered from the ordeal. Scholars have justly referred to their cases as an American tragedy.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.