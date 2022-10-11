Secretary of state selection shows process is broken
From the Oct. 9 Casper Star-Tribune:
Shortly before Ed Buchanan left the secretary of state’s post early to take a judgeship, the Wyoming Republican Party wrote a letter asking him to stay on through the November election.
Party officials wrote that asking an interim secretary of state to oversee an election with only a few weeks on the job would be setting that person up for failure. There was just too much to learn in that short of a time.
Buchanan was undeterred. When he resigned, Wyoming law required the state GOP to help find the person to finish out his term. Specifically, the party was tasked with nominating three people for the job. It would then be up to Gov. Mark Gordon to appoint one of those nominees.
While the secretary of state may not be well known among the general public, the position is critical in Wyoming. For one, the secretary of state is the No. 2 elected official in the state. If something should happen to the governor, the secretary of state takes over as leader of Wyoming.
Moreover, the office oversees the state’s elections department, working with Wyoming’s 23 county clerks to run the most essential part of the democratic process. In the past, the secretary’s role in elections seemed more procedural than anything, but with the rise of unfounded fears of election fraud, the job has taken on newfound importance. Buchanan, for example, traveled the state last year to bat down electoral conspiracies while demonstrating that Wyoming’s system is safe and secure. (And to be clear, no one has present actual evidence that a single race here has been undermined by ballot drop boxes, absentee ballots or voter fraud).
Given party leaders’ fears that an interim secretary would be put into a difficult position by starting the job only weeks before the election, you would expect they’d have picked someone ready to hit the ground running. There were people who sought the job with that sort of resume. One, for example, was an experienced county clerk. A second was an assistant attorney general who has worked with the secretary of state’s office.
Instead, the party’s state central committee passed over those with experience in favor of three of its own members: Karl Allred, Bryan Miller and Marti Halverson. Rather than pick someone with the background for the job, the committee chose Republican stalwarts who could be expected to toe the state party line.
The trio had another thing in common. Voters in their communities had rejected all three nominees in their most recent legislative contests. Halverson, a former lawmaker, lost her reelection bid in 2018. Miller and Allred both unsuccessfully challenged GOP incumbents in August.
Gov. Mark Gordon ultimately selected Allred, a foreman at a gas plant, as interim secretary of state. Up until now, Allred was known mostly for an unsuccessful lawsuit against former Gov. Matt Mead over capitol reconstruction.
Gordon’s announcement of Allred’s selection was notable for its lack of enthusiasm. The governor did not sing his selection’s praises. Instead, he merely noted that state law required him to choose one of the candidates selected by the party.
Which brings home a point this editorial board has made before – this process is broken. This is the second time in a year that the party’s central committee has passed over qualified Republican candidates in favor of nominees who share leadership’s mindset. In fact, Halverson was selected as a nominee in both processes – apparently, she’s uniquely qualified, in the eyes of the central committee, to serve as both the head of state public schools and the head of the state’s elections and business licensing systems.
There is a better way. And one that is objectively more democratic. Rather than leaving the decision up to 60 or so party leaders, we could let the voters do it. A special election would require candidates to share their views with the public ahead of time so that voters can vet for themselves the people who may hold critical roles. It would also mean that rather than a vote of dozens, the decision would be made by tens of thousands of Wyomingites.
And frankly, the party’s leadership has shown that it’s not taking the job seriously. It’s twice passed over the most qualified candidates. It’s ignored experience in favor of what’s best for the party, rather than what’s best for Wyoming.
There is legislation being discussed that would move Wyoming to a special elections system. It’s time we give it a try. The current process is broken. Let the people decide who should lead us.
Thank you, area firefighters
From the Oct. 5 Cody Enterprise:
This year marks the 120th anniversary of Cody’s volunteer fire department.
The fire department was founded in 1902 with a donation from Buffalo Bill Cody. Years later, the Cody Volunteer Fire Department and the Park County Rural Fire Department merged to form the Cody Volunteer Fire Department Park County Fire District No. 2.
That fire district is one of the largest fire districts covered by an all-volunteer fire force.
Earlier this year, the fire department published a book on the history of the Cody department covering the most noteworthy fires over the years and the men and women who fought the fires. The book is a fascinating read.
Currently there are three openings to fill out the 30-member volunteer roster.
Volunteers are provided extensive training and the most up-to-date safety equipment.
Serving as a volunteer firefighter is not for everyone. Like the Marines’ slogan, “The few, the proud,” volunteer firefighting takes time, skills and courage. But it is an incredible sacrifice and service to our community.
Next week, Oct. 9-15, is Fire Prevention Week, an ideal time to express your gratitude to those men and women presently serving as volunteer firefighters and to all those who bravely served in past years.
Former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson served as a Cody volunteer firefighter from 1958-1973.
In the foreword to the history of the Cody Fire Department book, Simpson wrote: “Every morning a community should get up and say, God bless our fire department! These are real people who are there for you, doing sacrificial work on their own time and risking their lives for your property, family and pets.”
Those are our thoughts exactly – God bless our fire department.
— By John Malmberg
Clarity from Clarene
From the Oct. 5 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Like many of our readers, we were moved by Mark Huffman’s news obituary reporting on the life of Clarene Law in last week’s edition. Her family’s submitted obituary today is another worthy tribute.
Celebrating and reflecting on a life well lived should motivate us all. What can we learn from the ways of our community luminary?
Topping the list, perhaps, is the spirit and benefit of serving people from all walks of life. While it may sound cliche, those who knew Clarene can attest that service was central to her identity. Volunteerism ran constant in her life, from founding and leading on boards of many local nonprofits, to serving 14 years in the Wyoming Legislature. It didn’t matter the time, the season or the circumstance — Clarene selflessly served and asked nothing in return.
An unforgettable story is of the motel guests whose car had broken down. The family’s planned Yellowstone vacation was in jeopardy. Clarene simply slid the keys to her own car across the motel’s front desk and said, “Don’t worry, you can just take mine.”
You don’t start a business with little experience and substantial debt without some real Wyoming grit. Over the decades, Clarene and her team grew their lodging footprint in Jackson Hole, doing it the old-fashioned way — which may still be the best way — one step at a time.
But Clarene always retained the right focus. As Dave Larson recounted in Huffman’s piece: “She got up each morning and went to work.”
Clarene was an increasingly rare hotel owner who gladly answered the phone and cleaned rooms — a work ethic long forgotten by international brands and modern conglomerates.
She was also an influencer. Clarene played gracious ambassador for Jackson Hole, and money wasn’t the only motivator. She was respected, honored and built consensus. Clarene became a successful businesswoman through personal connections and small-town credibility. A simple — and frequently overlooked — formula for building a family business in a world-class community and global destination.
As we await this Saturday’s celebration of life, we reflect on one phrase mentioned to her daughter, Teresa, that Clarene “was exclusive to everyone.” What an everlasting thought we all can embrace a little bit more these days.
From your friends and neighbors in Jackson Hole, thank you, Clarene.
Keep politics out of school board races
From the Oct. 6 Northern Wyoming News:
Partisan or nonpartisan? That is the question on the minds of many states the past few years, and the topic has been school board elections.
In Wyoming, municipal races and school board races are, by statute, nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not need to declare a party, and, for school board races, no primary election is necessary.
I believe that is how it should be. The only politics in school should be in lessons in government, history or civic classes.
But, as I have noted before in this space, I would be in favor of the majority of races being nonpartisan.
On Monday, the Washakie County Republican Party is holding a forum to vet the Republican candidates for school board. This means not all 14 candidates have been invited.
According to Party Chair Tami Young, they are following the Wyoming State and Washakie County Republican By-Laws, that state that the role of the Republican Party is to support and achieve the election of candidates who hold to those by-laws.
I appreciate that perspective, but the race is nonpartisan – even a state as red as Wyoming has not considered changing school board races to partisan races.
In 2017, Evan Crawford of the University of San Diego wrote that over the past five years (2012-17), six states have considered legislation that would “either mandate their local school districts move to a partisan election model or allow districts to switch at will.”
Having nonpartisan races opens the races up to candidates who may not otherwise seek office. Perhaps it is a conservative Democrat that would never be considered if they had to declare a party during filing, but may be one of the best members a board has ever had. Boards and councils could miss out on these candidates, and it limits their ability to serve their community.
The No. 1 question any school board member and candidate should ask themselves is if it is best for the students; not what is best for the staff, for the administration, the parents or even the board, but for the students.
That’s what the public education system is there for — the students.
The question is not what is best for Republican students, or Democratic students or Libertarian students, conservative, liberal or moderate students, but rather what is best for all students, regardless of party affiliation.
Regardless of your party affiliation, Young said the forum is for “members of our community who belong to the Republican Party or who are members of our community looking to support candidates that align with and uphold most of the conservative platform values.”
So, they offer a chance for you to get to know some of the candidates at 6:30 p.m. at the Worland Community Center.
Local residents have also organized an informal meet and greet for all candidates the following night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., also at the Worland Community Center.
The Northern Wyoming News has sent a questionnaire to all 14 candidates, with profiles to be published on Oct. 27. If a candidate has not received a questionnaire, please notify our office to ensure that you are included in that issue.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Is there a forum that all candidates would attend?
From the Oct. 6 Powell Tribune:
Is there an unaffiliated, truly nonpartisan organization in Park County that could host a political debate that would be acceptable to all candidates?
If so, the county’s registered voters would appreciate it.
Primary season was awash with forums for Republican candidates hosted by Republican or other conservative groups, including the Park County Republican Women, Sons of Freedom and the county GOP party itself, that were well attended. These groups should be applauded for putting together these often enlightening forums that truly did give voters a better idea of the candidates and their positions ahead of the primary election.
While the general election may seem a fait accompli in the nation’s most Republican state, a forum bringing together not just Republican and Democrat but third party and independent candidates could still be a very interesting and revealing display as candidates speak to a wider audience and seek what is generally a larger vote by a broader share of the population. There is even a Libertarian candidate for Park County Commissioners — would it hurt to have his views brought to life along with those of the three Republican candidates?
To be fair, there have been general election forums in Cody and Powell for school board members, but while the races are nonpartisan the group putting them on is less so. This has led some school board candidates — including some seen as less conservative — to not participate for one reason or another, although to be fair some may have simply not been able to make it for an entirely non-political reason. The Sons of Freedom should be recognized for putting on school board forums in both Powell and Wapiti. They offered invitations to everyone and provided the three main questions ahead of time. But, as they are the former Park County Republican Men’s Club, maybe some candidates felt it wouldn’t be an even playing field?
This week the Park County Democrats put on a forum for state and U.S. congressional candidates and the reverse appears to be true. While some Democrats, a Libertarian and independent candidates have said they will come, no Republican candidates had committed and one flat out said they weren’t coming because of the partisan nature of the hosts.
While on one hand, a candidate with a good argument could overcome partisan questions, it is understandable that candidates would be wary about having questions asked of them by members of the opposing party, especially in this era of especially divisive politics.
So, while all organizations should be applauded for putting on candidate forums, is there an organization out there that could truly be seen as unbiased and nonpartisan enough to attract all candidates from both sides of the aisle? Cody High School’s Youth For Justice club always hosts a school board forum, maybe there’s a similar group that could do likewise here?
Or, could the county’s two main parties or related groups come together and jointly host a forum, whether for partisan or nonpartisan candidates?
Voters deserve the chance to hear from all of their potential candidates.
— By Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down, Oct. 8, 2022
From the Oct. 8 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
DOWN to certain pet owners, who are making life difficult for those who need their service animals to accompany them to stores by selfishly bringing their animals with them while shopping.
As several service dog owners related to a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter recently, this goes way beyond an inconvenience. Some expensive, highly trained animals have had to be removed from service following repeated disruptive encounters with non-service animals. And, believe it or not, we're not just talking about dogs – one of our editorial board members saw a raccoon in a carrier in a local store recently.
Many store owners, managers and employees have the mistaken notion that there's nothing they can do to prevent these encounters. In fact, employees legally may ask two questions of a service dog handler: “Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?” and “What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?”
Legitimate service dogs can be easily identified by their quiet, focused behavior, and will be totally under control and focused on their handler. Of course, some pets will be just as well-behaved, and their owners can lie about the dog's training or services provided. We wish they wouldn't.
More local residents and store employees need to take the time to educate themselves on how to behave around service dogs, how to recognize whether a dog is a service animal and what to do in either case. To do otherwise is not just disrespectful, it can have a disruptive, negative impact on someone's life.
UP to Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy staff for working to provide immediate continuing education options for cadets affected by the decision to shutter the program for at-risk teens at Camp Guernsey.
Thanks to their efforts, programs in Idaho, Montana and California have agreed to enroll cadets immediately into their classes so they can graduate on time in December. The Nevada Challenge program had previously agreed to enroll all of the remaining cadets into their class starting in January.
Of the 63 members of the current WCCA group, ages 16 to 18, 32 have decided to participate in another Challenge program, including three joining the Nevada program next year, according to a recent news release. The remaining 31 “will have remote options for either credit recovery or to prepare for a high school equivalency test. Some will return to their local high school,” the release said.
This is good news for these troubled teens, who have so clearly benefited from the Wyoming program for the past decade-plus. We still hope they can reopen our state’s program as soon as possible, but it’s good to see the current group of cadets being supported.
UP to the Laramie County Library System board for voting to eliminate all fines, as well as ending checkout fees for video games, DVDs and Blu-ray discs.
As County Librarian Carey Hartmann said in a news release, “Removing fines and fees will assist those in our community who are most in need of free and easy access to library materials. The families and individuals this will most impact are those who value engagement and growth, but have to make difficult decisions on where and how to spend money.”
During this time of record inflation across all parts of our economy, we applaud this move as a small way to help out those who are struggling to make ends meet.
DOWN to some county residents for objecting to being annexed into the city without acknowledging that they could have it much worse.
For decades, city officials have discussed the possibility of annexing county pockets into the city. These are parcels that, over time, have been surrounded on at least three sides by city land; many are completely surrounded. The 65 pockets, representing 127 independently owned properties, haven’t been annexed so far because no one wanted to impose thousands of dollars of extra costs on these residents for things like curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and connecting to city water and sewer services.
Now, Mayor Patrick Collins and the Cheyenne City Council have agreed to grandfather these properties in without any such expenses unless the way the land is used changes, the property is subdivided, or a new multifamily or nonresidential project begins. This includes allowing nonconforming uses, such as livestock ownership, as long as that use doesn't stop for longer than 12 months.
Yet residents are objecting to paying, at most, around $22 a month more in property taxes. And that amount is only if their property is worth more than half a million dollars. (For more details, visit cheyennecity.org/annexation).
Despite what some residents think, this isn't a cash grab by the city, which is likely to spend more over the long term on providing services to these areas than the taxes will generate. It needs to happen in order to streamline delivery of emergency services, which are often delayed when city departments have to wait for county services to arrive.
It also protects these property owners from incurring an average of $12,000 in costs if they decide on their own they need to be annexed in order to connect to city water and sewer services. (Even those who aren't annexed, but want to connect to these city services, have to pay 150% of the in-city cost.)
Sorry, folks, we know no one wants to pay any more taxes, but the fact is you're living in a place that's going to be annexed eventually. Instead of complaining at this coming Monday night's council meeting, you should be thanking city leaders for their thoughtfulness. The alternative could have been much worse.
David Adler: Supreme Court in 1873: Women unfit to practice law
Not every landmark Supreme Court decision champions the rights of Americans or limits governmental power in a manner that preserves and protects our constitutional democracy. Some seminal rulings shock the conscience, rock the foundation of the nation and reflect crude and outdated prejudices which, when viewed from afar, are reminders that we have, indeed, made some progress.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Bradwell v. State of Illinois (1873) is such a case. Myra Bradwell held a law degree and had practiced law in Vermont before moving to Illinois with her husband, James, whom she helped to prepare for, and pass, the state bar examination. A few years later, in 1869, Myra decided that she wanted to practice law. She also passed the bar exam and applied for admission. The Illinois Supreme Court unanimously denied her application “by reason of the disability imposed by your married condition.” Underlying the state court’s reasoning was the influence of the doctrine of “coverture,” an outdated legal principle that made a husband and wife one person during the marriage, rendering the wife’s acts null and void.
Myra Bradwell petitioned the Illinois court for reconsideration, but to no avail. In this case, the court held that the obstacle to her admission to the bar was not that she was a “married woman,” but that she was a “woman.” Bradwell quickly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the Privileges and Immunities Clause of section one of the 14th Amendment, opened all opportunities and professions to American citizens, asserting that “intelligence, integrity and honor are the only qualifications that can be described as conditions.”
In an 8-1 decision, Justice Samuel Miller for the Supreme Court held: “There are Privileges and Immunities belonging to citizens of the United States, but right of admission to practice law is not one of them.” The Court’s crabbed interpretation of section one virtually eviscerated a provision that its drafters intended to dramatically broaden the rights and opportunities of Americans. Section one defined United States citizenship to include the newly freed Black Americans, and it prohibited states from making laws abridging the “privileges or immunities” of that citizenship. The congressional debates in the 39th Congress that drafted the 14th Amendment stressed the denial to states of authority to interfere with the exercise of the “privileges and immunities” of American citizens. They reveal the aims of the framers to include all the rights covered in the first eight amendments, with the Privileges and Immunities Clause intended to make the Bill of Rights binding upon the states. Integral to the Privileges and Immunities Clause was the right to earn a living.
The Court, however, said that protection of the right to earn a living applied to a select group of citizens, in some sectors, industries and professions. It did not protect a woman’s right to earn a living. Justice Joseph Bradley, in a historic concurring opinion, explained why women were unfit to practice law and why women did not enjoy the same privileges and opportunities afforded men.
Justice Bradley wrote: “The natural and proper timidity and delicacy which belongs to the female sex evidently unfits it for many of the occupations of civil life.” The “domestic sphere” is that “which properly belongs to the domain and functions of womanhood. The paramount destiny and mission of women are to fulfill the noble and benign offices of wife and mother. This is the law of the Creator.”
Myra Bradwell lost her case, but the Court’s ruling, obviously, did not constitute the last word on the issue. Women won the right to practice law across the country after congressional action. In 1878, Congress, taking the Bradwell decision as an invitation to act, began consideration of a bill “to relieve certain legal disabilities of women.”
The measure provided that any woman who had practiced law in any state or territory, or in the District of Columbia for three years, and who qualified on moral character, may be admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States. The House of Representatives quickly passed the bill.
The Senate passed the measure, and it became law in 1879. Senator Aaron Sargent of California, who later would introduce in Congress the first bill to grant women the right to vote, spoke on behalf of women’s rights, including the right to earn a living, in words that resonate in our time. “No man has a right to put a limit to the exertions or the sphere of a woman. That is a right which only can be possessed by that sex itself. The enjoyment of liberty, the pursuit of happiness in her own way, is as much the birthright of a woman as of a man. In this land man has ceased to dominate over his fellow—let him cease to dominate over his sister; for he has no higher right to do the latter than the former.”
In the end, an all-male legislature, rather than an all-male judiciary, demonstrated significant support and understanding for women’s rights. Of course, some states, including Wyoming, had already granted women the right to practice law. This early legislative victory for women’s rights lit the way for the continuing effort to achieve gender equality in the United States.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
