CHEYENNE (WNE) – A Cheyenne massage parlor may lose its business license over allegations that a male masseuse sexually assaulted two female customers during a massage.
The Cheyenne City Council held a special business license hearing Tuesday evening on China Spa. The hearing didn’t reach a conclusion Tuesday. It was expected to continue Thursday.
Earlier this year, Mayor Marian Orr issued a temporary emergency suspension of China Spa’s business license due to the allegations. The current hearing is focused on whether China Spa will have its business license permanently revoked.
In the meantime, China Spa was issued a temporary business license, with stipulations, pending the results of the City Council hearing.
During Tuesday’s hearing, the two alleged victims – identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 – testified, along with Cheyenne Police Department Officer James Eddy and Detective Zack Johnson.
During the alleged victims’ testimony, each described how the massage started out as normal, but then the masseuse touched their genitals during the massage and exposed their breasts. Don Miller, the attorney representing China Spa, brought up the fact that the two women are now engaged in a civil lawsuit against China Spa.
No criminal charges are currently pending against the individual accused of sexually assaulting two female patrons. Charges were filed earlier this summer, but they were dismissed by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, according to the hearing proceedings. It’s unclear at this time if those charges will be refiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.