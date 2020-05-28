POWELL (WNE) — One after the other on Tuesday, four women urged the District Court Judge Bill Simpson to impose the maximum sentence on the man who secretly videotaped them in a workplace bathroom last year.
Scott G. Abraham had agreed to a plea deal that would involve serving a two- to four-year prison sentence. The women, however, said their former coworker deserved the max four to eight years.
“I just think as strong, independent women, we need to raise our children to recognize that this is wrong,” said the final woman to speak, identified only as Victim 4. “This isn’t something that should be washed under the table or forgot about or been given a minimal sentence.”
The remarks from Abraham’s four victims were enough to persuade Judge Simpson; their testimony, he said, “has certainly had a significant impact on the court.”
In a rare move, Simpson told the Park County prosecutor and Abraham’s defense attorney that he wanted to add four years of supervised probation onto the stipulated two to four years of prison time.
“Supervised probation is critical,” Simpson said. He said cases like Abraham’s stem from some kind of sexual deviation and “frankly, an illness that needs treatment [or] it won’t go away.”
The judge gave Abraham some time to decide whether he’ll accept the revised sentence. If the Lovell area resident rejects it, he’ll be allowed to withdraw the guilty pleas he entered Tuesday and the case will instead be scheduled for a trial — which Simpson acknowledged would be hard on the victims.
