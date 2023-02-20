Ricketts donates $1 million to build Sublette hospital
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Fork Ranch owner and billionaire Joe Ricketts donated $1 million last Monday to the Sublette County Health Foundation, bringing the county closer to having its own hospital.
At the moment, the roughly 9,000 residents of Sublette County must travel 77 miles north to St. John’s Health in Jackson or 100 miles south to the Rock Springs hospital for most medical procedures.
“Right now, we only have a clinic,” said Kari DeWitt, executive director of the Sublette County Health Foundation. “We lack a lot of basic services, such as overnight care.”
Patients with pneumonia or who need pain management observation must be transferred to Jackson. The same goes for those in need of a blood transfusion, as a result of a car accident or through a pregnancy, for example. Cancer patients seeking chemotherapy also must travel far.
The foundation is only a year old, established in 2022 to raise money in support of Sublette County Health’s mission to offer “efficient, high-quality and patient-centered care.”
In November 2020, a majority of Sublette County residents voted in favor of building a critical access hospital. Preliminary plans call for a 24/7 emergency room and an attached long-term care center with 50 beds, including 10 in a specialized unit for dementia care, according to the hospital district’s website.
But inflation and a sharp increase in construction costs has resulted in a $9.2 million shortfall ahead of the spring timeline for construction, according to the foundation.
“Joe Ricketts’ generous donation is a critical first step to close the gap and will hopefully be a momentum builder,” DeWitt said in a news release. “We are overwhelmed by his generosity.”
WySAC 2022 data shows positive change in mental health among Sheridan students
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center published complete Prevention Needs Assessment data for 2022, showing positive progress in areas related to mental health.
The assessment is given to sixth-, eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders and covers topics such as mental health, substance use and problems at school.
Tom Schnatterbeck, psychologist at Sheridan High School, said the data is useful for the high school to determine the efficacy of mental health services at SHS such as Sources of Strength, a prevention program which aims to encourage students to learn to support each other and combat suicide through social connection.
“The piece that I started looking at in terms of mental health in particular seemed to be really, really supportive of what we’re doing so far,” Schnatterbeck said.
Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said when compared across the state, the new data shows areas Sheridan County scored higher than other participating counties in students feeling they have a trusted adult they can talk to.
WySAC data shows Sheridan County students who talked with their parents about their thoughts and feelings rose from 52.88% in 2020 to 57.95% in 2022.
Further, students who experienced depression all of the time fell from 5.46% in 2020 to 3.78% in 2022. Students who considered suicide decreased from 19.61% in 2018 to 18.49% in 2020 to 16.62% in 2022. Students who had attempted suicide at least once dropped from 6.19% in 2020 to 4.94% in 2022.
“One of the big drawbacks from this 2022 [data] is Natrona County did not participate in this survey. School districts have the right to opt out, and that’s obviously a huge chunk of our young people's data, which is disappointing,” Perkins said. “There were some Fremont County school districts that did not participate as well.”
Yellowstone recruits for Youth Conservation Corps
JACKSON (WNE) —Yellowstone National Park seeks applicants for the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps, a residential work-based education program for ages 15 to 18.
Two one-month YCC sessions will be offered: June 11-July 12 and July 16- Aug. 15.
Forty-four teens will be randomly selected from across the country.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens who will be 15 by June 11 but not over 18 by Aug. 15.
No wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus, since it will be required four nights a week during work assignments.
Participants will be required to live in the park, and a minimal fee will be charged for room and board. Wages will be $9.50 an hour.
“YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage through unique educational, recreational and work experiences,” a press release said. “Corps members work together with National Park Service staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services and maintenance projects.”
Questions can be emailed to YELL_YCC_Office@nps.gov.
To apply, go to TinyURL.com/ya96c98r. Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 1.
