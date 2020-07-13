LARAMIE (WNE) — The 10 protesters cited by police last month for blocking traffic on Grand Avenue turned down a plea offer and pleaded not guilty in Laramie Municipal Court on Thursday morning.
They will seek to have the charges thrown out before trial, said Charles Pelkey, a local lawyer who represented all of the protesters at the hearing.
There is an exception for “constitutionally-protected activity” in the disorderly conduct ordinance that the protesters have been charged with violating, and Pelkey plans to argue that protesting should fall within this exception.
The police department had announced in the afternoon of June 25 that they would cite protesters who marched in the street and blocked traffic later that day. Protesters had marched along Grand Avenue most days that month to protest police brutality and killings of unarmed black men. For some of the marches, protesters had marched in the street, blocking traffic.
Police cited and arrested six of the protesters for blocking traffic on June 25, all of whom made bail and were released by the next day. Police cited, but did not arrest, four other protesters, also for blocking traffic.
City officials felt that protesters had endangered their own safety and the safety of others by blocking traffic, so the practice had to stop, Janine Jordan, Laramie’s city manager, said the day after the arrests.
The city had offered the protesters permits to march in the street, in which case walking in the street would have been allowed, Jordan said. She said protest organizers had declined to work with the city to get the permits.
