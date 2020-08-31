SHERIDAN (WNE) – In the Great Depression, public-private relationships brought electricity to rural America, using federal funds to pay people who were out of work to bring a necessary utility to millions of homes.
This year, CARES Act dollars will bring broadband internet to many rural communities in Wyoming in a similar public-private partnership. In Sheridan County, Visionary will bring fiber optic infrastructure to several underserved or unserved locations.
“This bridges that digital divide, as rural communities are being separated more and more from urban areas, economically, electronically and physically,” Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said, adding that while it won’t serve all homes or solve all issues, it’s a start.
In mid-August, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the broadband expansion initiative in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The goal is to provide internet access in areas where there is no or little broadband so Wyomingites can access tele-health, tele-education or work remotely.
The Wyoming Business Council approved 37 projects totaling $86 million in federal CARES Act funding for expanded broadband infrastructure throughout the state. These projects will impact 15 counties and 54 communities.
“This funding will help connect rural communities in Wyoming that may not have had the chance to get service otherwise,” Gordon said. “Now, the people in Wyoming’s most rural communities will be able to access the essential services they need to cope with the effects of COVID-19, and to access the opportunities that high-speed internet provides for years to come.”
