GREYBULL (WNE) — The Greybull Town Council may be positioning itself to be on the frontline in the dispute over electronic games of skill and their place in Wyoming.
With litigation pending around the state over the legality of the machines, council members on Monday night directed their administrator-finance director, Paul Thur, and town attorney, Kent Richins, to draft an ordinance that would prohibit them within the town limits. First reading of that ordinance is expected in September.
Between now and then, Richins, who recommended against the action, will conduct additional research into whether any other municipalities in the state have taken such action. It’s believed to be a very short list, if in fact there is one.
Richens and BHC Attorney Marcia Bean, who was not in attendance, are both on record stating their preference that the town do nothing until the matter is resolved at the state level.
Councilman Clay Collingwood voiced the strongest views on the gaming machines, which can presently be found in three Greybull bars.
“My issue is that it’s unregulated gaming,” he said. “It’s everybody’s choice. I’ve seen people doing it -some who shouldn’t be. I don’t like it.
“To me, they are preying on people. They aren’t regulated by any gaming commission. The odds ... I’d guess they are controlled online, which means they can be manipulated. And governments aren’t getting any part of the revenue from them. In fact, we don’t know what’s going on at all. It’s straight up gambling.”
