The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 25 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received reports of 743 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and 246 reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,014 to leave the state with 3,263 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 604; Teton County had 463; Natrona County had 429; Albany had 296; Uinta had 239; Fremont had 236; Campbell had 195; Sheridan had 149; Sweetwater had 135; Park had 94; Carbon had 83; Lincoln had 80; Converse had 49; Johnson had 42; Sublette had 29; Washakie had 27; Goshen had 25; Crook and Platte and Weston had 19; Big Horn had 14; Hot Springs had 12, and Niobrara had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 123,743 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 118,892 have recovered.
The number of coronavirus patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals increased by 11 on Wednesday to total 77.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating the largest number, 17, followed by Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with 16.
