Average gas prices drop another 19 cents in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen another 19 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.28 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.71 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was posted on August 10, 2022.
———
California man found with 300 pounds of pot pleads guilty
GILLETTE (WNE) –- A California man who was caught driving through Campbell County with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a felony.
Leng See Chang, 33, entered his plea in July.
In a plea deal, prosecutors recommended a suspended three to five-year sentence with a 180-day split-sentence in jail, followed by three years of supervised probation.
District Judge James “Mike” Causey dismissed a second charge of felony marijuana possession, per the plea agreement, according to court documents.
Chang was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy at about 11 a.m. March 31 when he was clocked driving 64 mph in a 55 mph zone near Highway 50 and Force Road.
The deputy noticed the back seats folded down and two tan sleeping bags covering something that took up nearly the entire back and “went all the way to the roof” of the Toyota RAV4. He also smelled a “sweet odor” coming and going from the vehicle with the wind, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
A drug dog indicated drugs were present in Chang’s SUV, according to the affidavit. The deputy who pulled Chang over said Chang appeared nervous and that he saw Chang’s “chest heaving” when the K-9 deputy arrived.
At first, Chang denied having illegal drugs inside the car. But eventually he admitted to having “a few hundred pounds” of marijuana in the back, according to the affidavit. A search turned up 16 large black garbage bags full of dryer sheets and vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.
Each garbage bag held more vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing about 1 pound each, according to the affidavit. In all, the seized marijuana weighed 296.7 pounds.
This story was posted on August 9, 2022.
———
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass.
Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
“Evidence suggests and witnesses confirmed the motorcycle was negotiating a climbing left turn when the bottom left side of his motorcycle hit the ground due to the motorcycle turning so sharply,” Wyoming Highway Patrol officer Adam Johnson said.
This “over-leaning” likely caused Davis to overcorrect and veer to the right, losing control as he drove toward the turn-off, Johnson said.
“He went between the boulder and guard rail and went off the cliff about 106 feet,” Johnson said. “He came to rest at about 167 feet.”
Witnesses started CPR, Johnson said, as did first responders when they were able to hike down to Davis.
Despite life-saving attempts, Davis was pronounced dead at 12:29 p.m.
“He was wearing a helmet,” Johnson said. “Witnesses said it didn’t seem like he was traveling at a high rate of speed or anything like that.”
Johnson said that first responders don’t believe Davis was impaired or under the influence of any substances. He added that Davis was driving a 2013 Victory motorcycle.
Johnson offered a few reminders to motorcyclists.
"We have a lot of our local folks traveling on motorcycle, so a reminder to wear your helmets and slow down,” he said. “Be aware of your surroundings.”
This story was published on August 9, 2022.
———-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.