First Lady Melania Trump visits Jackson Hole
First Lady Melania Trump visits the Jackson Town Square during a visit to Jackson Hole on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Trump later floated the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park. The First Lady will be touring sights in Grand Teton and will visit Yellowstone Friday.

 Photo by Ryan Dorgan, Jackson Hole Daily

First lady Melania Trump visits the Jackson Town Square on Thursday during a visit to Jackson Hole. Mrs. Trump later floated the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park. The first lady planned to tour sights in Grand Teton again Friday morning, then visit Yellowstone in the afternoon.

