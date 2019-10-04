First lady Melania Trump visits the Jackson Town Square on Thursday during a visit to Jackson Hole. Mrs. Trump later floated the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park. The first lady planned to tour sights in Grand Teton again Friday morning, then visit Yellowstone in the afternoon.
