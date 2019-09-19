THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV) that has affected some of Wyoming’s equine, has now spread to cattle in three different herds. There has been confirmation from the Wyoming Livestock Board of one case in cattle Hot Springs County, and other cases are believed to be in Park and Platte counties.
The disease was first discovered in Wyoming around late July when a horse in Platte county was confirmed by state and national veterinarian’s with the virus. Since then, twelve counties across the Cowboy State have confirmed cases in equine infections. Biting insects is believed to be the main cause for the outbreak, however the viral disease is highly contagious and can spread by animal-to-animal contact.
Due to reports of VSV being found in Wyoming horses, the Thermopolis Gymkhana scheduled for Sept. 21 will now be Oct. 26 to allow time for a good freeze. Outbreak of the disease has also caused the annual WYO Quarter Horse Ranch Fall Sale to be rescheduled for Oct. 12.
Vesicular Stomatitis is a viral disease that commonly affects horses, cattle and pigs but can affect sheep, goats and wild animals. The major concern with this disease is that it mimics Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which has been eradicated in the United States since 1929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.