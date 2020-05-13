JACKSON (WNE) – A woman who illegally entered Yellowstone National Park had to be airlifted to a hospital Tuesday morning after she fell into a thermal feature.
The woman was backing up and taking photos when she fell into the thermal feature — which include geysers, fumaroles and hot springs — near Old Faithful, public information officer Linda Veress said in an email. Park officials did not know which feature the woman fell into.
She suffered burns from the fall, and after she extricated herself she drove north toward Mammoth Hot Springs. Park rangers contacted her about a mile south of Mammoth Hot Springs.
Because of the extent of her injuries, rangers called for an air ambulance to take her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The park is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Veress declined to say if the woman will be charged with a crime or levied a fine for entering the park. She said the matter is under investigation, and she declined to provide any information about the woman or how she was able to enter the park.
During the federal government shutdown in January 2019, the Christian Science Monitor reported that violating a national park closure could result in up to six months in jail.
Veress didn’t provide information on the maximum fine for entering Yellowstone during a closure, saying it was too early to know what penalties the woman might face.
