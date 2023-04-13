WORLAND — Visitor input about the Teton Science School summer camp that Ten Sleep sixth graders will attend in Jackson this summer began the April 10 meeting of the Washakie County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees.
Dan Hampton, who is signed up to drive the bus for the trip, raised concerns over the sign-up form for the summer camp.
He said “When you sign up to go to Teton now it asks you your gender preference. It’s just disturbing.”
He continued, saying that his grievances with the situation were making him think twice about taking the bus to Jackson because he “doesn’t want to subject the kids to this.”
Ruthann Carter spoke next, echoing his concerns and adding to them. She brought with her a paper that was sent home to parents to explain what the Teton Science School summer camp is about, including a segment on ‘inclusivity practices’ which she read aloud to the board.
The portion she shared dealt with recognition of marginalized groups and explained that the camp would offer “Trans and gender non-conforming individuals an opportunity to share their gender pronouns in settings where they are introducing themselves.”
“They don’t care about the kids that have to try to figure out the pronoun,” she said.
“I’m not against transgenders, I don’t care what you do, just don’t preach it to my grandkids or any of the kids,” she added.
Upon initially reading this handout, Carter said she found out more about the camp by calling and speaking to a representative of the Teton Science School.
She reported to the school board that she found out that there was indeed a full-time transgender employee, and she was told that there were likely to be transgender summer workers as well as students participating in the trip.
She asked this representative “how transgenderism would be incorporated into the curriculum of the camp” and was given an example of how inclusivity of marginalized groups would be practiced at the camp.
Having shared all of this, Carter asked the board to consider canceling the trip.
She then voiced a call to action for other parents who shared her sentiment to contact the school about it, saying “This is why society is where it is; we let these little things inch by and nobody takes a stand. It would be easy now to let this go on, let the kids go and continue associating with this place, but it’s time to take a stand.”
School Superintendent Annie Griffin said all parents of sixth graders going to the camp have been made aware by a phone call from teacher Wade Moore of the language used to describe inclusion at the camp.
She added that Moore made a statement to these parents that the students Ten Sleep sends to the camp will not participate in any activities at the camp that fall outside of approved material for their curriculum.
Administrative assistant Neysha Lyman added, “As a mom of a sixth grader, it is concerning.”
She then asked Hampton, who had previously stated that this ordeal had made him question driving the bus to the event, to think about his decision some more.
“One of the comforts I have in sending our students there is knowing that you (Hampton) will be there,” she said.
