Hageman declines to debate GreyBull
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Republican U.S. House of Representatives primary winner Harriet Hageman has declined an invitation to debate Democratic contender Lynnette GreyBull next month.
WyomingPBS confirmed Monday that officials had provided two dates in October for Hageman to participate in the general election debate, and she declined both.
For the first date, she said there was a scheduling conflict, and when given a second available date, Hageman said she would not participate at all.
“Since announcing her candidacy, Harriet Hageman has traveled over 40,000 miles across Wyoming, held more than 200 events and spoken with thousands of voters. This is a much more effective way of communicating with Wyomingites, and it’s how she will continue,” her campaign responded in a statement. “We thank you for your invitation, but respectfully decline.”
Democratic primary winner GreyBull said Hageman’s decision not to join her on the debate stage showed a lack of dedication to her role as a representative.
She said it’s a tactic of the privileged class not to participate in debates and not to have an open dialogue about issues concerning Wyomingites. She said constituents deserve to hear Hageman’s plan for the state and compare them to the position GreyBull has on various issues.
“I do hope she would consider changing her mind,” GreyBull said.
WyomingPBS Senior Producer for Public Affairs Steve Peck told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it was disappointing that Hageman was not going to take part, because the debates are a key component in educating constituents.
He said WyomingPBS had been hosting the live statewide debates for many years, and noted that Hageman took part in the Republican primary debate earlier this year.
This story was published on Sept. 13, 2022.
——
Man who sang ‘Bad Boys’ during chase and kidnapping sentenced to prison
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man who sang ‘Bad Boys’ during a car chase from police while his wife was kept in the car against her will was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for kidnapping.
Robbie C. Muller, 33, was also sentenced on Aug. 23 to 10 to 12 years for strangulation of a household member and four to six years for felony meth possession, both of which will run concurrent to the kidnapping sentence, according to court documents.
Normally, a kidnapping charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years and strangulation of up to 10 years. But because Muller received a habitual criminal enhancement, the penalty for both kidnapping and strangulation was 10 to 50 years.
Officers got a call around 11:30 p.m. July 26, 2021 from a man who said that Muller’s wife called him saying, “He won’t let me out of the car! He just tried to kill me!” according to court documents.
The couple’s 2018 Hyundai Sonata was spotted near the Gurley Overpass, and officers tried making a traffic stop. Muller then took off at speeds of up to 65 mph, running a stop sign and veering into the BNSF railroad yard.
His wife later told police that he was singing the famous “Cops” anthem “Bad Boys” while fleeing officers, according to court documents.
The car eventually got stuck on the train tracks and Muller took off on foot. After a brief chase, he turned toward officers with his hands up and said, “Shoot me!” then, “Stop!” according to court documents. He then ran away again, until officers chased him down and detained him near the fire station.
Officers found his wife “hysterical” in the passenger seat of the Sonata. She said he choked her and that she thought he was going to kill her.
She said when she tried calling her father, Muller took the phone. He went on to slam her head into the passenger window, then choked her.
This story was published on Sept. 13, 2022.
———
Cody mayor passes declaration to honor U.S. Constitution
CODY (WNE) — Cody Mayor Matt Hall declared Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week, describing the Constitution of the United States of America as “the guardian of our liberties.”
“It embodies the principles of limited government in a republic dedicated to rule by law,” Hall said as he read the proclamation at the Sept. 6 city council meeting.
This year marks the 235th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution by the Constitutional Convention.
There is a law known as public law 915 that guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States designating Constitution Week.
According to the Daughters of the American Revolution organization, Constitution Week is celebrated each year in order to “commemorate [the Constitution’s] history, importance and bring attention to how it still serves us today.”
The U.S. Constitution, which created the government structure that continues to this day, was signed on Sept. 17, 1787.
The first three articles of the Constitution established the three branches of government and their powers: the legislative, executive and judicial branches.
The Bill of Rights was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, which enshrined them in the U.S. Constitution.
The Bill of Rights sets forth the freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion. It protects citizen’s right to keep and bear arms and protects them from unreasonable search and seizure by the government. There are protections for those accused of crimes, and it stated that people have other rights, even if not spelled out in the Bill of Rights. Finally, it gave powers not designated to the federal government to the states or to the people.
“It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it,” Hall said in the proclamation.
This story was published on Sept. 12, 2022.
———-
YNP West Thumb Geyser Basin temporarily closed
POWELL (WNE) — A portion of the southern part of Yellowstone National Park was closed temporarily Monday due to hazardous conditions at a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.
On Sept. 6, Northwestern Energy staff reported smoke coming out of a small building near the bookstore that houses a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.
Park structural fire crews were notified and dispatched to the location. They did not see flames when they arrived, but there was smoke.
“Battery fumes are corrosive and hazardous when inhaled,” the park’s public affairs office said Monday.
To ensure visitor and employee safety, West Thumb Geyser Basin closed until the batteries have fully discharged and fumes have dissipated from the area. The area was closed until further notice as of Monday afternoon and will continue to be monitored and evaluated by the park structural fire crew and the geyser basin will reopen when it is deemed safe.
This story was published on Sept. 13, 2022.
———-
