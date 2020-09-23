Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23

Albany: 176

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 51

Carbon: 26

Converse: 45

Crook: 14

Fremont: 73

Goshen: 20

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 54

Lincoln: 40

Natrona: 118

Niobrara: 0

Park: 31

Platte: 9

Sheridan: 67

Sublette: 26

Sweetwater: 7

Teton: 43

Uinta: 29

Washakie: 4

Weston: 3

Total: 842

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23

Albany: 353

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 237

Carbon: 191

Converse: 76

Crook: 32

Fremont: 607

Goshen: 71

Hot Springs: 32

Johnson: 24

Laramie: 501

Lincoln: 129

Natrona: 399

Niobrara: 1

Park: 196

Platte: 17

Sheridan: 194

Sublette: 67

Sweetwater: 308

Teton: 484

Uinta: 280

Washakie: 104

Weston: 19

Total 4,368

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23

Albany: 73

Big Horn: 6

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 30

Converse: 34

Crook: 6

Fremont: 79

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 160

Lincoln: 31

Natrona: 86

Niobrara: 2

Park: 18

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 68

Sublette: 20

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 33

Uinta: 62

Washakie: 9

Weston: 6

Total: 801

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23

Albany: 250

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 218

Carbon: 193

Converse: 65

Crook: 24

Fremont: 599

Goshen: 59

Hot Springs: 34

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 603

Lincoln: 119

Natrona: 363

Niobrara: 3

Park: 181

Platte 13

Sheridan: 191

Sublette: 60

Sweetwater: 317

Teton: 473

Uinta: 311

Washakie: 103

Weston: 22

Total: 4,277

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.