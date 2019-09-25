LARAMIE (WNE) — A 41-year-old man who fatally shot a man in a Laramie parking lot in 2003 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday morning.
Fidel Serrano had appeared on an FBI’s Most Wanted List while he was on the lam for more than a decade.
After being brought back to Wyoming in 2018, Serrano was charged with first-degree murder. A five-day jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
Instead, prosecutors dropped the murder charge in exchange for Serrano pleading guilty to manslaughter, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent told the Laramie Boomerang that the family of the victim, Ramon Galvan-Morales, was agreeable to the plea agreement.
Two days before Serrano killed Galvan-Morales, the two had gotten into a fight at a dance in Cheyenne, witnesses told police.
The pair had been former co-workers at Rocky Mountain Forest Products on Laramie’s West Side. Serrano killed Galvan-Morales in the parking lot of the factory, which closed in 2007.
Serrano, who immigrated illegally from Mexico, had been working at Big Horn Lumber during the morning of May 12, 2003, the day he killed Galvan-Morales.
During his Monday lunch break, he drove to Rocky Mountain Forest Products, where Galvan-Morales was eating lunch in his van.
Armed with a semi-automatic rifle, Serrano confronted Galvan-Morales in the parking lot.
According to witness reports, Galvan-Morales grabbed a semi-automatic handgun from his van before Serrano opened fire.
Galvan-Morales was fatally stuck in the chest by two bullets, but managed to fire off a few shots at Serrano before collapsing and dying.
