LARAMIE (WNE) — State officials decided Thursday that a wind developer will need to contribute $3.1 million to the governments of Rock River, Laramie and Albany County to offset the impact on public services created by a $1 billion wind project on the border of Albany and Carbon counties.
The wind project is expected to employ 400 workers during 2022, according to an application for an industrial development permit filed with the Department of Environmental Quality in July.
Rock River will receive $1.6 million, Laramie will receive $662,883 and Albany County will receive $885,600. Monthly payments are scheduled to begin April 2021 and be completed in July 2023.
Rock River had requested the “impact assistance” funding to fund water, sewer, roads, emergency services, social services, equipment, and general governmental operations.
The Department of Environmental Quality’s Industrial Siting Council ordered the payments last week, while also setting a number of conditions the project’s parent company, Canada-based BluEarth Renewables, will need to meet to be issued permits.
In a September letter to the company, Industrial Siting Division Administrator Brian Lovett highlight a few deficiencies in BluEarth Renewables’s application, including the fact that the company doesn’t have a “purchase power agreement,” which would guarantee that an electrical company will purchase and transmit the energy produced from the wind farm.
As part of DEQ’s requirements for a permit to be issued, contractors on the project are required to create “procedures to foster local hiring,” including posting jobs with the local workforce center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.