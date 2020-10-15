The number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March topped 7,000 on Thursday with the reporting of 175 new confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the 175 new confirmed cases brought the total number seen since the pandemic began to 7,089.
At the same time, the number of probable cases increased by 23 and the number of recoveries reported grew by 99, leaving the state with 1,958 active cases, an increase of 99 from Wednesday’s figures.
Laramie County had 326 active cases Thursday; Albany County had 316; Natrona County had 232; Fremont County had 172; Sheridan County had 150; Campbell had 145; Park had 135; Lincoln had 92; Converse had 52; Teton had 43; Goshen had 42; Big Horn had 41; Carbon had 39; Sweetwater had 34; Platte had 28; Crook had 25; Weston had 24; Uinta had 20; Johnson had 18; Washakie had 17; Sublette had five, and Hot Springs had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 39, while Natrona County reported 32 new cases.
The increase in probable cases, those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness, Brough the total seen since the pandemic began to 1,286.
The report of 99 recoveries brought the number of people to recover from laboratory-confirmed or probable cases since mid-March to 6,360.
