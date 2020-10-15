Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Albany: 316

Big Horn: 41

Campbell: 145

Carbon: 39

Converse: 52

Crook: 25

Fremont: 172

Goshen: 42

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 326

Lincoln: 92

Natrona: 232

Niobrara: 0

Park: 135

Platte: 28

Sheridan: 150

Sublette: 5

Sweetwater: 34

Teton: 43

Uinta: 20

Washakie: 17

Weston: 24

Total: 1,958

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Albany: 836

Big Horn: 105

Campbell: 480

Carbon: 229

Converse: 156

Crook: 64

Fremont: 855

Goshen: 116

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 43

Laramie: 812

Lincoln: 242

Natrona: 743

Niobrara: 2

Park: 354

Platte: 56

Sheridan: 340

Sublette: 101

Sweetwater: 384

Teton: 654

Uinta: 313

Washakie: 122

Weston: 47

Total 7,089

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Albany: 123

Big Horn: 16

Campbell: 42

Carbon: 34

Converse: 61

Crook: 10

Fremont: 124

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 17

Laramie: 272

Lincoln: 53

Natrona: 137

Niobrara: 2

Park: 32

Platte: 21

Sheridan: 120

Sublette: 34

Sweetwater: 22

Teton: 33

Uinta: 75

Washakie: 10

Weston: 24

Total: 1,286

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Albany: 642

Big Horn: 78

Campbell: 375

Carbon: 222

Converse: 165

Crook: 49

Fremont: 793

Goshen: 90

Hot Springs: 39

Johnson: 41

Laramie: 754

Lincoln: 201

Natrona: 641

Niobrara: 4

Park: 249

Platte 48

Sheridan: 306

Sublette: 129

Sweetwater: 370

Teton: 643

Uinta: 366

Washakie: 108

Weston: 47

Total: 6,360

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.