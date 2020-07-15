The comet NEOWISE whizzes through the night sky above Heart Mountain, around 3:30 a.m. July 12 north of Cody. The comet’s once-in-a-lifetime close passage by the sun "is cooking the comet’s outermost layers, causing gas and dust to erupt off the icy surface and creating a large tail of debris," NASA explained in a recent write-up. The comet is visible with the naked eye just after sunset, but binoculars offer better views as the object hurtles back toward the outer reaches of the solar system.