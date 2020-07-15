Skywatchers are in for a treat over the next few weeks as newly discovered Comet Neowise is paying a visit to the inner solar system for the first time in 6,800 years.
Neowise, measuring at almost 3-miles across, is one of the few comets visible to the unaided eye this century, an inner-solar system "intruder" that might become known as the Great Comet of 2020, NASA said.
To see the comet, start looking about one hour after sunset, when you’ll find it just over the northwest horizon as the last of twilight fades into darkness, according to Sky & Telescope. Look about three fists below the “bowl” of the Big Dipper, which is hanging by its handle high above, and perhaps a little to the right.
The best days to view the comet during the evening will come during the July 14-19 time frame, Space.com said.
The window to spot NEOWISE is closing quickly -- the fleeting comet is expected to remain visible in the northern hemisphere just through July.
Here are some tips to see the comet:
- Before July 14, the best time to see the comet was before the sunrise. But from the 14th onward, you're more likely to see the comet in the evening sky.
- As it moves away from the sun and edges closer to Earth, the comet will fade away, but your chance of catching it improves if you can find a location that's free of light pollution, meaning street lights, car headlights, apartment lights, and the like.
- "Start looking about 1 hour after sunset, when you'll find it just over the northwestern horizon as the last of twilight fades into darkness," the editors of Sky & Telescope said in a news release. "Look about three fists below the bottom of the Big Dipper, which is hanging down by its handle high above, and from there perhaps a little to the right."
- On July 23, Comet NEOWISE will be at its closest to Earth, but by then, you'll probably need binoculars or a telescope. If you want to take a picture of the comet, use a tripod and a camera that's able to take time exposure shots that are several seconds long, according to Sky & Telescope.
