Riverton woman bound over for armed attack on husband’s girlfriend
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton woman accused of launching an armed home invasion on her husband’s girlfriend was transferred after a Monday preliminary hearing to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution.
The bond for Monica Ingram, 28, remains at $100,000 cash only. She was arrested in Lander, which is where the alleged attack was reported.
On Dec. 4 at 5:50 p.m., Lander Police Department officer James Wooten was told that Ingram dressed up as a delivery person, knocked on a woman’s door, forced her way inside, and pointed a pistol at the woman.
The victim, Allie Dunaway, told Wooten that she had been “seeing” Ingram’s husband, who was in the process of getting a divorce.
Ingram is charged with aggravated burglary, which is punishable by between five and 25 years in prison, and up to $50,000 in fines.
In order to convict her, the prosecution will have to prove that Ingram entered Dunaway’s home unlawfully with the intent to commit a felony inside it. The felony encapsulated in Ingram’s charge is aggravated assault: the pointing of a deadly weapon.
During Ingram’s virtual-meeting Monday hearing, Fremont County Attorney deputy Dan Stebner showed a video depicting the first five minutes of the incident.
In the video, a person in a black hoodie - hood raised - thick glasses, and a black COVID-19 mask was shown approaching the door of the apartment, cradling a box with a receipt pad on top of it.
Ingram would later tell Wooten that she disguised herself as a delivery person.
“She didn’t think Ms. Dunaway would speak with her if she knew who was there at the door,” Wooten testified Monday.
———
Guernsey police officer relieved of duties
GUERNSEY (WNE) – Trampas Glover, 38, former police officer sworn in May 19 to the Guernsey Police Department was terminated by the town of Guernsey after it had learned that he had been arrested for use of a controlled substance and using or storing that substance where a child was residing. Both are felony counts.
The alleged violation occurred Dec. 5 at Glover’s residence, and the complaints were filed Dec. 7.
Guernsey Police Officer Michael Brown was present at the time of Glover’s arrest by Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Officer Matt Anderson.
Although the occurrence was in Platte County, Glover was held in the Goshen County Detention Center because of family working in the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
“At this time, for the arrest of Trampas, I can’t elaborate too much on it due to the fact that DCI still has an ongoing investigation,” Brown said. “But he is no longer with our Department.”
Guernsey Mayor Nick Paustian said that he knew that while Glover was in the military, he developed an addiction, and he hoped that the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) could assist in getting him some help. At the time of hire, Glover, like every officer coming into the department, had to pass a drug test, which he did.
———
Sweetwater County approves plan for additional horse racing terminals
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Sweetwater County commissioners approved a plan by Wyoming Downs LLC to add more historic horse racing terminals in Sweetwater County.
Wyoming Downs operates pari-mutuel simulcast wagering in the county and is seeking approval from the county as well as the Wyoming Gaming Commission to expand to new locations.
Eric Nelson and Jill Jarrard came before commissioners with the request at the Dec. 15 meeting.
In 2020, the Wyoming Legislature authorized skill-based amusement terminals to operate within Wyoming through June 30, 2021.
Wyoming Downs said it wants to add its terminals in the same places, such as bars, that offer skill-based games. In order to do so, it must receive approval from county governments and the Wyoming Gaming Commission.
During the public comments section of the Dec. 15 commission meeting, several operators of skill-based amusements expressed concern about commissioners giving “blanket” approval to historic horse racing terminals.
Sweetwater County Deputy Attorney John DeLeon said the concern was the lack of an end date on the resolution brought forth by Wyoming Downs. Before approving the resolution, commissioners added an end date of June 30, 2021.
Wyoming Downs representatives said in a letter that additional horse racing terminals will benefit the county as well as cities.
One percent of the amount wagered is split 50/50 between cities where terminals are located and the county.
Wyoming Downs is considering five to six new locations in Rock Springs and two to three in other towns in the county.
Next, the Wyoming Gaming Commission will have to review and vote whether or not to approve each new location within Sweetwater County.
———
4-H holiday livestock parade brightens lives of Douglas nursing home residents
DOUGLAS (WNE) — George stood by his window in anticipation of the next animal to arrive. He was curious what type of animal might come next, after the group of horses and their riders had just stopped by to wish him Merry Christmas.
George was one of many residents at the Douglas Care Center who were treated to a visit by Converse County 4-H members and their animals, in the first Christmas animal parade.
The event was conceived of by 4-H Horse Project Leader Wendi Lankister, who said she got the idea from a similar parade organized by a friend for a nursing home in Nebraska.
“We just wanted to do something for the residents here, who don’t get many chances to get out,” she said.
In a nod to the pandemic as well as the difficulty of taking livestock into a facility, residents stayed inside and watched from the windows while the animals and their handlers came up close to the glass. Some, like George, opened their windows so they could have a conversation with the 4-H members.
The animals, which included roughly a half-dozen horses, about as many dogs and a two-year-old Jersey dairy cow, seem to cheer up George, who said he has been living at the long-term care center for four months.
“My day is going well, with all these horses,” he said.
His attitude changed slightly when Bobbie Jo Gibbs arrived with her cow. “I can’t get along with a cow,” he said with a laugh.
——-
Man accused of arson pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man accused of intentionally setting a fire in a motel room pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Max William Gallo is charged with felony property destruction, felony third-degree arson, as well as being under the influence of controlled substances and falsely reporting a crime, both misdemeanors. A felony charge of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury was dismissed in August.
Judge Steven Sharpe set Gallo’s trial for April 6.
According to court documents:
At 3:58 a.m. Aug. 23, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to Guest Ranch Motel, 1100 W. Lincolnway, to assist Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
Gallo had reported that there were three men with weapons who broke his room’s window and lit a curtain on fire. When security video was reviewed, no one could be seen outside the window. Gallo later said he intentionally lit his shirt on fire and began yelling to get help to come.
An officer said Gallo “could not stop moving and shaking” and “was constantly twitching and was insistent he was being watched.” Gallo said he felt his life was in danger and asked to sit in the back of a police car. He also admitted to smoking meth the previous day.
Four of the motel’s rooms and an outside overhang were burned, with damage estimated at “well over” $1,000.
