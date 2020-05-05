LARAMIE (WNE) – A former car dealership in Laramie, Snowy Range Dodge, has settled a lawsuit with Nissan, which went to federal court last year in an attempt to seek upwards of $6.8 million owed by the local dealership.
In October 2019, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the local dealership’s owner, Josh Griffin, barring him from moving certain account funds that Nissan had a claim to.
Since then, those account funds have been transferred to Nissan, according to court records.
On April 27, Judge Alan Johnson dismissed the federal lawsuit after both parties indicated that they’ve reached a settlement.
After the lawsuit was filed, the Pierce Street dealership was sold to a Colorado company in July and now operates as Johnson Auto of Laramie. Johnson Auto’s operations were unaffected by Griffin’s ongoing dispute with Nissan.
In December, Griffin’s business filed a counter-suit against Nissan, saying the car company owed the Laramie dealership more money than Nissan was owed.
Griffin’s business is alleged to have sold Nissan vehicles without paying the car manufacturer for the product.
Griffin contends that his default on loans under his “floor plan financing” agreement, which allowed JAG Auto to acquire an inventory of new and used vehicles without pre-paying for them, came only because of Nissan’s “breach of contract and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing.”
Griffin’s court filings claim that Nissan forced the sale of Snowy Range Dodge and then impeded the sale, causing losses.
The delayed sale caused losses exceeding $100,000 from uninsured hail damage this year.
