Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with snow showers in the morning. Winds will diminish some in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.