RIVERTON (WNE) — More progress was made last week in the process to offer a four-year degree at Central Wyoming College.
The CWC Board of Trustees approved the Bachelor of Applied Science program in organizational management and leadership during its regular meeting Oct. 15.
CWC will being offering the BAS in fall 2020 – pending further approvals from the Wyoming Community College Commission and the national Higher Learning Commission accrediting agency.
CWC academic affairs vice president Kathy Wells talked about the work that has gone into developing the BAS degree, which is designed to help students in the local workforce advance in their careers without having to travel to go to college.
“Existing but not being able to thrive is a huge challenge for a large share of our population,” Wells said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Our community needs this type of education.”
That need has motivated college staff throughout the “rigorous” and “complex” process of creating the degree, she added.
“We have to be responsive,” she said. “That’s why we’re here. We’re here to serve these students.”
The work involved the majority of the staff, Wells said, including a sub-group of faculty members who selected two emphasis areas for the BAS degree: one in one in tribal leadership, and another in business and entrepreneurship.
