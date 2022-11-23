WYO Winter Rodeo moving to fairgrounds for 2023
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The WYO Winter Rodeo will move to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds for the 2023 event set for Feb. 18.
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said the event has proven extremely popular, bringing more than 10,000 people to the downtown area for the competition that has taken place on Broadway Street in years past.
Parker said those 10,000 people moved freely throughout downtown and patronized the breweries, restaurants, shops and other businesses throughout the day. Even when the actual skijoring competition was canceled due to not enough snow or warm weather, thousands of visitors came to Sheridan to partake in the surrounding events, he added.
Now, the WYO Winter Rodeo crew will see if the event has the same community impact when based at the fairgrounds.
Beyond the weather challenges organizers face in planning a snow-based event, Parker said the fairgrounds seats around 4,500 people and past years have shown higher demand than that for attendees. While demand to attend the event may be high, Parker said it will remain free for the public to attend.
Parker said organizers essentially break even on the event each year, and seek only to provide a fun winter activity that draws tourism to the area and therefore boosts businesses in an otherwise slower time of year.
This story was published on Nov. 22, 2022.
Sign theft increases in southeast Wyoming
LARAMIE (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year.
More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the ‘Welcome to Wyoming’ or ‘Entering Wyoming’ signs.
Other signs such as stop signs, traffic signs and road signs have continued to be stolen, as well.
Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
“Stolen stop signs cause a great risk to the traveling public. Travelers unfamiliar with an area can blow through an intersection and involve themselves and others in a crash they normally would have stopped or yielded to,” said Clyde Harnden, District 1 Traffic Supervisor, in a news release.
The large “Welcome to Wyoming” signs cost upwards of $2,000-$3,000 to manufacture and replace, while the smaller “Welcome to Wyoming” signs range from $1,500-$2,000.
Theft in the state of Wyoming, including sign theft, is broken into two theft levels – felony and misdemeanor.
If the value of the stolen property or services is $1,000 or more, the person commits a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A person commits misdemeanor theft by stealing property or services valued at less than $1,000. The maximum penalty for misdemeanor theft is six months’ imprisonment and a $750 fine.
Defacing signs with stickers or markings also damages state property and can carry a fine if caught.
The cost to replace signs and posts, as well as clean defaced and damaged signs, comes out of the state highway maintenance budget, which is also used to clear snow, repair potholes and maintain the highways.
This story was published on Nov. 23, 2022.
Gas prices drop by nearly 5 cents a gallon in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 24 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.84 per gallon, while the highest was $4.23, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Nov. 23, 2022.
