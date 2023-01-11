SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 engaged in the national conversation of library books Monday evening, with board trustees and community members discussing books in school libraries.
Trustee Shelta Rambur broached the subject following policy readings during the regular board meeting Tuesday.
"I just want to say I'm happy to see that the policy for library materials is still in with the policy committee," Rambur said. "I'm pleased to see that we're going to do our due diligence on what a policy looks like for that. However, we do have in the same policy, a subsection of it, that we do have the ultimate authority to decide on books in the library."
SCSD2 Special Services Director Traci Turk said the policy would proceed with review after the board policy review committee and the policy advisory council each discussed the policy extensively before recommending receiving more information, continuing the review.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults added parents have the opportunity to have their students opt out of specific books in the library, kindergarten through 12th grade. Parents simply need to meet with their child's school librarian to ensure specific books are not checked out by their student.
Rambur said she found 29 books in the high school library that include language and one "pictorial" that needs to be removed. She said that a proposed bill in the Wyoming Legislature does not cover language, but the district's resolution of the issue should be all-encompassing.
Community member and previous SCSD2 board candidate during the 2022 elections Sarah Smothers said she also reviewed the book lists at the junior high and high schools and discovered "several dozen of these books that would be called questionable," she said.
"These books have graphic, sexual language, drug use, pedophilia," Smothers said. "In our country, we have a rating system on movies, video games, music, and I think if a movie were to be made about most of these books, the students that have access to the books wouldn't be allowed in the theater."
Policies IJL (curriculum, instructional and library materials selection, adoption and access), IJL-E1 (library bill of rights for school library media center programs), IJL-E2 (request for reconsideration of curriculum, instructional and library materials) and IJL-P (media reconsideration committee procedures) will all continue the review process.
Smothers noted in the current iteration of policy IJL states that material should meet the age appropriate needs of the students and policy should not restrict the rights of students to have access to curriculum.
"It is the intent of the Board of Trustees to represent a broad diversity of opinion, interest, and scholarship in both core instructional resources and library materials. Nothing in this policy shall restrict the rights of students to have access to curriculum relevant, age and maturity appropriate instructional and library materials. If parents have objections to material used in the classroom, they may follow procedures set forth in policy IMBB to exempt their children," policy IJI reads.
"I know that historically, the school district isn't aware of every single item and book brought into these libraries. But as of now, you guys have been made aware," Smothers said. "My ultimate hope would be that you use your power to make the moral and the decent decision to help maintain the most precious thing, which is the innocence of our children."
This story was published on Jan. 11, 2023.
