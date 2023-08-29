Michigan man in hot water with Yellowstone — but the water is murky
JACKSON—Federal prosecutors have charged Jason D. Wicks, 49, of Hillman, Michigan, with two misdemeanors after he burned himself in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park.
But it’s not clear which thermal feature Wicks encountered — Grand Prismatic? Old Faithful? One of the 10,000 others in the park? — and what alleged misadventure he had with the feature. It’s also not clear how badly burnt he is. The Jackson Hole Daily was unable to contact Wicks before press time Friday.
On Friday, Morgan Warthin, Yellowstone’s chief of public affairs, referred the Daily’s questions to Lori Hogan, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hogan referred the Daily back to Warthin. In response, Warthin sent a list of recent accidents involving thermal features, and declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. She referred the Daily back to the U.S. Attorney.
Wicks was charged for off-trail travel in a thermal area, and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree that he was a danger to himself or others. The incident happened Tuesday, according to federal documents, and federal officials said in a press release that he was arraigned Wednesday in federal court. Wicks pleaded not guilty to both charges.
He is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until his case is resolved.
Man found in Burns killed ‘without premeditation,’ DA says
CHEYENNE—The man found dead by Laramie County Sheriff ’s deputies last week near Burns was allegedly killed in a domestic dispute by his girlfriend’s son, court documents indicate.
Ashley Bartel, 42, was pronounced dead by a volunteer for Laramie County Fire District 6 in the early afternoon Wednesday. Deputies had been told the man who shot him was driving a red vehicle.
The alleged shooter, 25-year-old Tyler Hill, of Hillsdale, was found and apprehended by Pine Bluffs Police Department later that afternoon. Hill was booked into the Laramie County jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder.
Bartel had been dating Hill’s mother, Rhonda Bryan, according to a probable cause statement made by Deputy Ryan Martinez, who responded to the incident.
Hill lived with his mother and Bartel on a property with two to three other people, deputies were told. Eyewitness accounts from the property’s owner and another neighbor, along with Bryan, gave deputies more information on what transpired Wednesday.
“Hill was demanding keys to a car from Bartel,” Martinez wrote. “The two of them argued for a short time prior to Hill saying, ‘You think I’m playing?’ Hill then shot a round into the ground from a black semi-automatic handgun that he had.”
“Bryan said Bartel and Hill pushed one another ‘three or four times,’” Martinez’s account read. “... Bryan pushed Hill’s arm ‘away,’ during which the gun went off and shot Bartel ‘in the face,’ near the right cheek.”
Hill reportedly said “Oh my god, oh my god, I didn’t mean to,” according to Bryan.
Bryan told deputies that Bartel and Hill had known each other since before she began dating Bartel, and that she didn’t know why Hill shot Bartel. Other witnesses who knew them also said they were unaware of why Hill would want to shoot Bartel.
Hill is set to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday for his initial appearance.
Nonprofit sees outpouring of donations for the unhoused
JACKSON—An event last week at the Teton County Library to support people who don’t have housing went so well that a nonprofit had to stop accepting donations 90 minutes in.
After moving the event inside due to rain, the team of six was “buried in donations” hours ahead of their 6 p.m. end time, said Wren Fialka, founder of the Spread the Love Commission.
Around a dozen people received items they really needed, like sleeping bags, outerwear and shoes.
Fialka said most are living outside, and some are living in their vehicles. Aside from connecting people dealing with housing insecurity to crucial items — like cooking stoves, lanterns and headlamps — a big piece of Spread the Love’s mission is to get to know them to foster greater understanding of their experience and needs.
“Just being able to provide a safe space and a giving space for the people that came in that needed some outreach was really beautiful,” Fialka said.
Her organization collected 10 times as many items as at its first donation event July 23. The library has been partnering with the nonprofit for the events, dubbed “Love Your Neighbor” parties.
Fialka’s team now has more sleeping bags than it’s ever had. They are a “game changer” for people, she said. The positive attitudes of those receiving resources at Tuesday’s event and those giving them was truly touching, she said.
Other items collected will go out to folks in the next month or so, with some already available at the Jackson Police Department. Some items may be delivered to other communities.
This story was published on August 26, 2023.
