TORRINGTON (WNE) — Filings in the Eighth Judicial District Court indicate special prosecutor Kevin Taheri is gearing up to go to trial in former attorney and Torrington Municipal Judge Greg Knudsen’s sexual abuse case.
Knudsen faces more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of three counts of felony sexual assault, felony burglary, five misdemeanor stalking charges and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful touching.
Knudsen pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing in June, and though his attorney said during the hearing the sides are working on a plea deal, Taheri filed a series of boilerplate notices to obtain witness statements, written notice of Knudsen’s alibis and demanded to know if the defense plans to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness.
As of press time, the defense had yet to file responses and no further court dates have been set.
The allegations outlined in five Affidavits of Probable Cause, all filed by Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Brad Wnuk, begin in 2012 and contain allegations by multiple women who claim Knudsen took advantage of his position as their attorney.
