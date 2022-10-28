Victim identified in deadly Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim of a recent deadly shooting. Alexander Frederick Papin II, 41, was killed Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The agency had been waiting to identify Papin publicly until his family was notified.
Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday that although the sole suspect in the shooting was initially detained, that person was later released.
The suspect has not yet been charged, and an investigation is ongoing, James said.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the sheriff’s office said in an updated release on Tuesday.
At approximately 3:03 p.m. on Monday, LCSO deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road.
Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.
LCSO said Monday that there was no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.
Whitman pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, battery
PINEDALE (WNE) — Chett Logan Whitman, 25, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the single felony count of aggravated assault and battery for the alleged July 9 attack of Chris Meeks.
During the Oct. 27 arraignment in 9th District Court, Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, explained his client has an opportunity to move to Arizona for work.
White worked with Sublette County Deputy Attorney and Prosecutor Clayton Melinkovich to agree to remove a bond condition that prevented Whitman from leaving Wyoming.
Per the court order, Whitman must first arrange a way to have random urinalyses performed at his own expense in Arizona before he is allowed to relocate.
As a condition of his bond, Whitman is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or drugs. He is also required to provide monthly status reports to the court.
Whitman is accused of brutally beating Meeks, of Daniel, and leaving him unconscious behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale.
Meeks was life-flighted to an out-of-state trauma facility. A fundraiser to offset his medical expenses took place on Oct. 23.
The court will soon schedule a jury trial for Whitman.
Hearing announced in abortion ban case
JACKSON (WNE) — A November hearing has been set in Teton County District Court to address whether two state lawmakers and an anti-abortion nonprofit will be allowed to weigh in on the legal battle over Wyoming’s abortion ban.
After 9th Judicial District Judge Melissa Owens decides whether the proposed intervenors can participate, she will hear arguments regarding the state’s motion to send legal questions to the state Supreme Court.
Chief among those questions is whether the Wyoming Constitution affords the right to an abortion and whether the current statute is unconstitutionally vague.
The state has argued that allowing the Supreme Court to decide these questions of the ban’s legality would speed up the resolution of the case.
According to Owens’ staff attorney, Molly Dearing, the judge wants to first address the motion to intervene; then she will consider the motion to take the legal questions to the state supreme court.
Arguments regarding the ability of the two state legislators and the anti-abortion nonprofit to become parties to the case will be heard in Teton County District Court at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Two women of childbearing age, two obstetric physicians and two pro-choice nonprofits have sued the state of Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs have contested the motion to intervene, requested by nonprofit Right to Life Wyoming along with State Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, sponsors of the trigger bill that severely restricted abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which it did in June.
