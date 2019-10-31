GUERNSEY (WNE) — It isn't often that you find Troy Reichert at a loss for words. A technical trades teacher at Guernsey-Sunrise Schools, Reichert always has something to say and is known for his quick wit and mischievous side. A friend to all and a dedicated husband, father, and educator, he spends most of his waking hours doing something to make life better for others.
On Oct. 24, the tables were turned a bit as Aaron Schnelle, Harbor Freight Tools Regional Manager, honored Reichert as one of 15 second-place entries in Harbor Freight's Tools for Schools competition. The award included a portable tool cart and a check for $50,000 with a 70-30 percent split between the school and Reichert.
Reichert told those gathered that despite the presence of his name on the check, he considered the award to belong to everyone.
"This really isn't my award," said Reichert. "Projects at the (National) Guard Camp and the VFW--that's what made all of this possible to begin with, and then the support we've had from the administration to other staff members, and of course all the students who've enrolled in the classes and worked on the projects...that's who this award is for."
Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow also attended the event and praised Reichert's relationship with his students and his efforts to teach them skills that can be utilized in the real world.
