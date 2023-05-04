CODY — Testimony from a Cody family is inspiring the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee to develop legislation that would institute criminal penalties for interference with child custody court orders.
During its April 24 meeting in Sheridan, the committee heard from Cody residents Julie and Fred Snelson, who spoke about a custody case involving their daughter, six-year-old granddaughter and the girl’s father.
Julie Snelson said that, on three separate occasions since August 2019, the girl’s father has taken his daughter in contempt of court and in violation of a pre-existing custody agreement.
During the most recent instance, the six-year-old visited her father for the latter half of Christmas break in 2022 and was not returned to her mother until Feb. 7, 2023, following an order from Fifth Judicial District Judge Bobbi Overfield.
“Why does a court order signed by a judge regarding the custody of a child mean nothing in Wyoming?” Julie Snelson asked. “Why should a family have to spend $20,000 to see that a court order is followed? Why does a child who is totally innocent have to be subjected to this kind of treatment?”
While the Snelsons’ daughter and granddaughter live in Montana now, the custody case remains in Wyoming’s Fifth Judicial District, and will likely stay there until the granddaughter turns 18, Julie Snelson said.
Committee member Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, is a prosecutor in Fremont County, and said Wyoming already has a civil law on the books that says custody interference is punishable by five years of imprisonment. But prosecuting these cases isn’t easy, she said.
“When you start looking at that sort of punishment, that’s not something that’s brought simply or easily,” Oakley said. “... You can bring two separate sides, and I promise you you’ll get two separate stories … It is as emotional and as personal as it gets when you’re dealing with children. So finding the right balance isn’t always easy.”
While the Snelsons asked the legislative committee to consider introducing criminal penalties for interference with custody, Oakley said she had doubts about whether that would provide any aid in prosecuting these complex cases with speed and efficiency.
“The idea that the criminal law will make it happen immediately, I don’t think it gets you there either, because of due process,” Oakley said.
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, agreed with Oakley that instituting criminal penalties may not fix the issue, but said the committee needed to start its work somewhere.
“What we talked about this afternoon with our friends from Cody is something we have to fix,” Landen said. “I don’t want some young girl to go through this again. I get it. It’s difficult. But I want to at least try something and debate something to see if we can’t do a little bit better on this interference piece.”
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, agreed to consider legislation, but also argued that the group needed to get to the heart of the issue and understand why the current civil penalties were not being used to address these situations.
“Have we done our part of providing whatever they (prosecutors) need to prosecute laws that are already on the books?” Jennings asked. “Because it doesn’t sound to me like they’re doing it and I’d like to know, do we have a part in that?”
The committee will consider draft legislation during its next meeting, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19 in Casper. The Snelsons said they were willing to work with legislators throughout the interim as needed.
This story was published on May 3, 2023.
