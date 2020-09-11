TORRINGTON (WNE) — Uncertainty surrounding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic is one probable factor that drove an overall decrease in enrollment for the fall 2020 semester at Eastern Wyoming College.
Heidi Edmunds, Ed.D., vice president for academic services, reported overall declines in enrollment hovering around the 9% range on both day-one and day-10 numbers to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
The greatest declines came in EWC outreach programs, providing college courses at remote sites and through high schools throughout its six-county coverage area in eastern Wyoming.
On the first day of classes, there were 33 fewer students this year than the same time a year ago enrolled in outreach classes through EWC, an almost 57% decline.
By the 10th day of classes, that number had increased to 39 fewer students in 2020, compared to 2019, or almost 62%, Edmunds reported.
The decrease in outreach students was probably made worse by a couple of factors directly related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The outreach student count includes individuals enrolled in the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, which is currently not holding classes, Edmunds said.
“Another contributing factor would be all the outreach sites were closed to the public” in the spring and summer, when the bulk of students consider signing up for classes, said Margaret Farley, Ed.D., Douglas campus vice president.
“Individuals we normally would have enrolled, access wasn’t granted” Farley said.
On the other side of the coin, the EWC campus in Douglas saw a bump in enrollment numbers, in part due to expansion of the gunsmithing program started last year, Edmunds and Farley said.
