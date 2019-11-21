SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program named Sheridan College, part of Northern Wyoming Community College District, as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
The nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges, eligible institutions demonstrate strong and improving student outcomes, including in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity — 15% of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.
Since the award’s inception in 2011, Sheridan College is the only Wyoming community college ever named eligible. The Aspen Award is given every two years, and Sheridan College was also invited to apply in 2019.
Student outcomes are at the center of everything we do here at Sheridan College,” said NWCCD President Walt Tribley. “Being selected to be eligible for the Aspen Prize is one of the highest honors a community college can earn, and this recognition is so well deserved by our employees who put students first every day.”
The 150 community colleges named as eligible to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.
