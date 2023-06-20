The importance of transparency
From the June 19 Cody Enterprise:
Do you know what your government is doing?
If you don’t, it’s not the fault of Wyoming Statute, which includes laws that ensure you have notice of governmental meetings, access to public documents and the ability to attend meetings of any governmental body.
“Staff and elected officials should be ever mindful that municipal business is public business,” The Wyoming Association of Municipalities wrote in a 2010 training manual. “… Representative democracy relies on the informed trust of the citizen.”
Still, there are times when governments act astray. These moments are reminders of how important transparency is.
Such a moment came last month in a ruling from Fourth Judicial District Judge Ben Kirven, who ordered the Park County Commissioners to rescind a zoning decision they made in 2019.
The decision was made in a public meeting, but without a required public hearing or prior notice of the discussion. The commissioners said their decision overruled another vote made legally a few weeks earlier. The judge disagreed.
Kirven’s ruling reiterates what Wyoming Statute already tells us: Transparency matters. And when our governments aren’t transparent, there are consequences.
In this case, the brunt of those consequences has fallen on RMCC Inc., and IEC Real Estate Holdings, LLC, who have spent four years fighting for industrial zoning they should have received in the first place.
But there are consequences for the commissioners too, who not only had to rescind their illegal decision, but also have to work to restore the trust they lost.
Our elected officials are good people working hard to do what they believe is best for Park County. But they are human, and sometimes they make mistakes.
Thankfully, we have safeguards in place, including the courts system, and journalists who shine a light on what’s happening within your local government.
Hopefully, the commissioners have learned from their mistake. If nothing else, this situation serves as a reminder to our elected leaders: Be open, transparent and honest, because sooner or later, someone will notice if you aren’t.
— By Stephen Dow
LDS officials need to consider compromise
From the June 14 Cody Enterprise:
If you think there is a large number of community members opposed to the proposed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temple now, imagine how those complaints will be magnified if the Cody Planning and Zoning Board agrees to the submitted plans.
Doug Andersen, LDS media relations director, last week stated the church wants to work with the community to make both the church and the community happy.
We hope they are serious.
Going into the public hearing on Thursday, the opposition to the temple’s location, traffic concerns, height of the spire and light pollution in an area zoned rural residential is swelling.
A petition is circulating in opposition and yard signs opposing the location are popping up throughout the neighborhood.
We predict the Thursday public hearing will be packed with those wanting to speak in opposition to the proposed temple.
The city P&Z has the unenviable task of making a decision that is certainly not going to make everyone happy.
We urge LDS officials to seriously consider the growing opposition to the location of the temple.
And if LDS officials are serious about making the community happy, they should consider a different location for the building and other compromises such as lowering the height of the spire, conducting a traffic study and reducing the lighting impact.
If the LDS church wants to be a good neighbor, the concerns of the people living in that neighborhood need to be listened to and acted on.
Giving lip service to those in opposition is simply not enough. Actions speak louder than words.
— By John Malmberg
Be prepared for short term rental fight ahead
From the June 13 Powell Tribune:
In the late 1800s, before he began his meteoric rise to the presidency, Theodore Roosevelt served as a police commissioner in New York City. Being a progressive Republican, he managed to ruffle feathers on both sides of the aisle all throughout his career. In NYC, he enraged much of the populace by enforcing laws that limited times bars could be open and cracked down on illegal brothels to which the previous police leadership had turned a blind eye.
As for some of the laws such as the crackdown on drinking times, he said he wasn’t necessarily enforcing all of the laws because he was in favor of them, but that it was important to enforce what the law said. He noted that enforcing an unpopular law would be the best way to change the laws to work better.
If Park County enforced the letter of the law regarding short term rentals, as county planning and zoning department staff have worked to define them, it would surely lead to many calls for new regulations.
A question on allowing a short term rental in a neighborhood with a unique subdivision agreement last week raised the specter of short term rental regulations. Planning Director Joy Hill said after doing a deep dive on regulations recently with her staff, her determination is that any zoning regulations that refers to only a “single family residence” being allowed, is incompatible with that house being used as a short term rental, which she determined would fall under a highway commercial business, not allowed in many zoning areas.
Hill said she doesn’t have a dog in the fight; she just painstakingly went through definitions in county policies to determine how a “single family residence” is defined. And a short term rental does not match up.
Now, before you go to remove your Airbnb listing, know that this is her definition, not what the county commissioners have decided upon. Hill said if it was a fully enforceable definition, she estimates there’d be a couple hundred county property owners that would be deemed in violation of the regulation.
But, she said, the commissioners don’t want that kind of enforcement. Instead, the plan is to reopen discussion on short term rentals in the county once the new county land use plan is finalized, then work on regulations.
So we’re almost ready to dive into that discussion again.
In 2019, county commissioners discussed potential regulations on short term rentals before deciding to postpone any decisions until after the new land use plan was finished. Hill said that at the time, while there were people on both extremes of the issue, most people were in the middle, wanting moderate regulations.
Hopefully that will include a settling of what a single family residence is and how a short term rental ought best to be classified. It could be the best chance we have to decide what kind of future we want for the county in terms of housing, how many short term rentals is enough, whether that should be anyone’s business but the property owner or the HOA, or whether the county should finally get involved in deciding if a short term rental is appropriate in a certain area.
And, if we can’t decide, there’s a definition out there just waiting to be fully utilized.
— By Zac Taylor
Where the rubber meets the road
From the June 15 Buffalo Bulletin:
Bicyclists have many reasons to love electric bikes, which they see as a healthier and cheaper alternative to driving a car. E-bikes are also more inclusive, allowing people of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy bicycling. A little electrical assistance goes a long way to overcoming obstacles to biking, whether that’s steep hills, a lengthy commute, physical limitations or fear of showing up to work covered in sweat.
For those reasons, e-bikes are surging in popularity.
Due to that surging popularity, members of the Buffalo Trails Board have approached the city and county to recommend that Class 1 e-bikes — bikes that are pedal-assist only and cease to provide assistance after reaching 20 miles per hour – be treated the same as conventional bicycles. This would allow e-bikes to be used throughout the Clear Creek Trail System without liability issues.
Because the top speed of most e-bikes is much slower than car traffic on most streets, some communities have reasoned that the safest place to ride an e-bike is in a standard bike lane. But whether e-bikes belong on pedestrian and conventional pathways is for the governing bodies to decide.
What the issue does make clear is that now is the time to solicit public feedback, consider the available options and add e-bikes to the mix of transportation modes — cars, pedestrians, bikes and e-bikes — that the community’s roadways, sidewalks, paths and bike lanes need to accommodate.
It’s also possible that the issue is more nuanced than simply where e-bikes should be permitted. There may be additional considerations, including age, helmet and speed restrictions that make the use of e-bikes safer not only for those riding them, but for other bikers and pedestrians who share the roadways and paths.
The trails board members have rightly recognized that this emerging mode of transportation will impact our community. By implementing responsible guidelines for e-bike usage on trails, we can strike a balance that allows more people to enjoy our beautiful trail system while preserving the integrity of the natural landscapes.
Find compassion for those struggling with mental health
From the June 15 Saratoga Sun:
Communities in Carbon County have had a dark cloud settle over what is typically a sunny summer with the loss of three lives to suicide.
This overwhelming loss proves two things: it is difficult to know what battle someone is fighting internally and we need to talk about it more than we already do. I am no stranger to the tragedy of suicide and the struggles in Wyoming with mental health. Nearly four years ago, the Saratoga Sun lost its publisher to suicide. It was a shock and one which still remains with me as I still find myself wondering what, if anything, could have been done to prevent it.
I also have had my own struggles with mental health. From middle school to adulthood, I have made several suicide attempts, none of which I will detail here. One of the final attempts, exacerbated by an unsafe dosage of a medicine which was not working for me, landed me in the Behavioral Health Services Unit of Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. I was one of the lucky ones, who despite an ongoing battle with my mental health, continue to push through each day.
When we suffer a loss in our community from suicide, it is common to hear others say they are available for those considering suicide to reach out to. The new suicide hotline number, 988, is spread around the community. While I’m thankful for such resources, though frustrated that our state legislature chose not to fund it, my experience has been that those resources aren’t used when dealing with active suicidal thoughts. When I was at some of my lowest points, I didn’t reach out to people who offered themselves in times of struggle nor did I contact a suicide hotline.
Instead, I had convinced myself that my issues were of no consequence to anybody. That it wasn’t worth it to burden someone, whether friend or stranger, with my inconsequential struggles. Recently, I had someone ask me if I would have admitted myself to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in 2015 if it weren’t for those closest to me; namely my wife. While I would like to say that I would have driven myself to Laramie and followed through, the truth is that I likely wouldn’t have even made it to Laramie. Left to my own, I likely would have talked myself out of it and chances are I wouldn’t even be here today.
Instead, Telitha drove me over and both she and my son stayed with me until I was ushered into the hospital after the intake process. After three days at Ivinson, when I thought I was ready to leave, my entire family encouraged me to stay over the weekend. I’m glad they did.
Unfortunately, not everyone has the support system that I do and they may not even know how to form such a system. The support system only works, though, if the people who are involved know what to look for and can be proactive rather than reactive.
The most important thing is that we have to be able to talk about mental health and suicide with an open mind. I understand how uncomfortable it can be, especially when you are unsure if being honest about your own struggles may make others view you differently. Those of us who struggle with our mental health could easily win an Academy Award as we quickly become masters at masking our struggles. We’ll smile and laugh, going about our day-to-day business, while a dark cloud gathers in the back of our mind and finds insecurities to feast on. It’s only when we are around those we feel we can trust, or when we’re exhausted from the fight, that the mask will fall away.
If you are close to someone who struggles with their mental health, here is one very important piece of advice: do no not accept the answer of “I’m fine” or “I’m okay” if it is painfully obvious they are not. Take the time to sit with them and let them know that, for however long they need it, they have your attention. I will add one disclaimer: it will take some time for them to open up. Even today, with members of my support group, I will sometimes give the answer of “nothing’s wrong” even though my mind is swirling with countless thoughts.
To be frank, it is not easy to be part of that support group because struggles with mental health are almost like struggles with addiction. There is no linear path, there can be several steps backwards after huge leaps forward and there can be times where those of us in the struggle are our own worst enemy.
This leads me to another important piece of advice: try your best to be free of judgment. While it is not possible to hold no judgment at all, those who struggle mental health and suicidal ideation won’t open up if they believe they’re being judged. This includes previous attempts and mentions of suicidal ideation.
The only way forward is to talk about it. It won’t be easy, but things that are worthwhile never are. If just one life is saved, though, it will be worthwhile.
— By Joshua Wood
WTE offers thumbs up and down
From the June 17 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
HIGH SCHOOL MEMORIAL HAS SPECIAL MEANING TO STUDENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES
UP to Central High ROTC Cadet Reuben McGuire and the whole Central ROTC team for creating a memorial at the local high school honoring Central alumni who have died in military service.
Students researched graduates from both Central High School and its predecessor, Cheyenne High School, who served and died in battle. They covered the time period between 1869, when Cheyenne High School was founded, through the Spanish-American War and up through the War on Terror.
To turn the goal into a reality, the cadets raised more than $9,000 to cover the cost of the project, which is now permanently displayed at Central High.
It was an honor to have Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, members of F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s 90th Missile Wing and three families of the honorees attend the May 25 dedication ceremony. We join them in saluting these students for their work on this high-quality, meaningful project.
EAST HIGH ARTISTS TAKE GRAFFITI ABATEMENT TO A CREATIVE NEW LEVEL
UP to Cheyenne East art teacher/local artist Steve Knox and his students for covering over graffiti at the adjacent Brimmer Skatepark with colorful, creative murals.
Instead of simply spraying gray paint over the offensive sections and giving the vandals a blank canvas for more inappropriate content, Mr. Knox approached the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department and suggested something more creative.
The artwork, submitted and painted by students ranging from freshmen to graduating seniors, is now a point of pride that — hopefully — will last for a long time. So far, at least, the vandals seem to have left the new artwork untouched, and we hope that continues to be the case.
The city also deserves an UP for not only supporting the proposal to cover the graffiti with artwork, but covering the cost of the paint for the student-artists to do so.
Even if you’ve never touched a skateboard, we encourage you to wander by and check out the creativity of these budding young artists and the ingenuity of a teacher who went beyond the basics to contribute to the community in a positive way.
LITTLE HOUSE IS A UNIQUE, DYNAMIC ADDITION TO CURT GOWDY STATE PARK
UP to Cheryl Gowdy, Darin Westby, Rich Dixon, Domenic Bravo and everyone else who was involved in making the dream of the Little House on the Park at Curt Gowdy State Park a reality.
Little House is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a variety of programming specially curated for kids. There’s opportunity for ranger-led outdoor activities, storytelling hours, educational curriculum, animal days, music and even visits from youth therapists.
Classes and activities will be led by two part-time Little House educators, Alyson Ottoes and Lexi Arp. Both are natives of Cheyenne, graduating from Central High School together before going on to attend the University of Wyoming. Now, they’re each pursuing professions that allow them to work with kids.
All of this adds to the incredible legacy of the former Cheyenne sportscaster, whose name has graced the state park west of the capital city since 1972, as well as his daughter, Cheryl Gowdy, whose determination made it a reality. May it serve to inspire future generations to love one another and the outdoors as much as the Gowdy family so clearly does.
VANDALISM/THEFT AT SNACK SHACK TURNS INTO POSITIVE EXAMPLE FOR YOUTH
DOWN to the thieves who broke into the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League’s snack shack over Memorial Day weekend and stole roughly $5,000 worth of merchandise and gear.
But UP to local attorney Abigail Fournier and her colleagues at the law firm of Steiner, Fournier, Zook and Case for stepping up immediately after learning of the theft to cover the group’s losses.
When CYBL volunteers showed up on May 30, they found broken doors and door jams, as well as other vandalism. They also quickly discovered that about $800 worth of umpire’s gear and the league’s tablet computer, used for processing payments, were missing, along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.
The losses led them to believe that money raised during a taco dinner and cornhole tournament fundraiser on June 9 would have to be used to cover their losses. Thanks to Ms. Fournier and her colleagues, however, the losses were completely covered, and money raised during the fundraiser can go toward new batting cages.
Others in the community responded to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s story about the vandalism with donation offers, as well. All of this provides a positive example to the youth baseball players that, just as it does on the field, it takes a team in life to overcome adversity. We’re all blessed to be part of the caring, supportive Cheyenne team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.