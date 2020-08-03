LARAMIE (WNE) — A Wyoming legislative task force recommended legislation on Friday which would provide grants of up to $6,500 to most students at the University of Wyoming and other post-secondary institutions in the state.
The Wyoming’s Tomorrow Task Force unanimously voted in favor of the proposal by House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper.
Because the task force includes members who are not legislators, it does not have the power to sponsor bills, but only to recommend them. As the sitting Speaker of the House, Harshman said that he would look into ways to get the bill on the legislative agenda.
The grants would come from the federal CARES Act funding that the state has received. Each full-time UW student who enrolls for the full year and is an American citizen would receive $6,500.
Community college students would have their full tuition and fees covered by the grants. Lawmakers amended the bill to include other workforce training programs, such as WyoTech, although final language has not been released saying exactly how much of the cost would be covered.
The governor’s office is looking at a similar plan to provide student aid from the CARES Act funding, Harshman said. The governor has broad control over that funding, and it is possible that grants to students could be secured without any action by the Legislature.
It is also possible that the Legislature could hold a special session in the next few months, especially if Congress passes another stimulus bill, Harshman said. His proposed legislation could be considered at a special session.
“In the end, the governor and the Legislature decide what the law is,” Harshman said. “We’re going to go forward with the best policy we can.”
