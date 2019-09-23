SHERIDAN (WNE) — While Sheridan’s sales and use tax revenues have continued to grow this year, those gains are increasingly dependent on Internet, rather than local, sales, according to a presentation City Treasurer Karen Burtis delivered last week.
The city’s Internet sales tax returns have grown by 157% in 2019 over last year, year-to-date, which equals about $100,000 in additional revenue.
Burtis’s presentation also showed Internet sales tax revenues in July — sales and use tax reports are always two months in arrears — were up 236% over July 2018, an increase of just more than $50,000.
Those profits have bolstered Sheridan’s overall sales and use tax revenues. The city’s year-to-date sales and use tax up 4.4%, or about $48,000. The city’s budget anticipated sales and use tax would increase by 2.5% this fiscal year, so the city’s returns are exceeding expectations.
Monthly sales and use tax has also risen by 6.9% over last July, or about $26,000.
But Burtis said Internet sales tax revenues account for a larger portion of Sheridan’s total tax income than they have in the past.
“(Internet sales tax) represents 14% of our overall sales and use tax whereas last year it was only 5.7%,” Burtis said. “If you were to back out those Internet taxes for last year and this year, the sales and use tax would actually drop by $51,000 from last year, or a 4.9% decrease… Internet sales tax is extremely important to us.”
