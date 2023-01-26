Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.