WHEATLAND (WNE) — On Aug. 17 a fatal crash occurred around milepost 78 on Interstate 25 near Wheatland, Wyoming.
Around 10:03 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2005 Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to an apparent tire issue. The Jeep exited the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The driver of the Jeep has been identied as 26-year-old Fort Lupton, Colo. resident Mariano Perez Solis. Solis was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Equipment failure is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 67 in 2018, 95 in 2017, and 74 in 2016 to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.