The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 67 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 158 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus from Saturday through Monday and 34 new reports of probable cases.
During the same period, the department received 125 reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 565 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 121; Natrona County had 74; Fremont County had 64; Sweetwater County had 41; Campbell County had 40; Albany had 33; Goshen and Sheridan had 27; Carbon had 25; Teton had 24; Washakie had 13; Lincoln had 12; Platte had 11; Weston had 10; Park had nine; Hot Springs and Niobrara had six; Sublette and Uinta had five, and Big Horn, Crook and Johnson had four.
For the first time in several months, one Wyoming county, Converse, reported no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,101 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 152,818 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals fell by four over the weekend to total 47.
The highest number of COVID patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 16, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.