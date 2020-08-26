CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell to 7.1% in July, as the state continues to gradually recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s jobless rate peaked at 9.6% in April and has steadily decreased since then, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Workforce Services. That decline coincided with businesses reopening after a series of closures that began in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“It appears that the state’s economy is gradually recovering from the large disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department noted in a press release announcing the new jobless numbers.
Still, the state hasn’t yet recovered all of the jobs lost due to the pandemic and a downturn in the energy sector as travel and business waned.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming stood at 276,700 in July, a loss of 20,500 jobs compared to a year earlier.
The effects of the downturn vary considerably by county.
Natrona County’s unemployment rate stands at 10.2%, up from 3.7% a year earlier.
Albany County’s unemployment rate, in comparison, has increased only from 3.6% to 3.9%.
Unsurprisingly, given the downturn in oil, natural gas and coal, energy-dependent counties have some of the highest unemployment rates in Wyoming. Natrona County had the highest in July, followed by Campbell and Sweetwater counties, which both had rates of 8.8%.
Albany County had the state’s lowest rate, followed by Niobrara County at 4.3% and Crook County at 4.4%.
At 7.1%, Wyoming’s unemployment rate ranked 11th lowest in the nation. Utah, at 4.5%, had the country’s lowest rate. Massachusetts, at 16.1%, had the nation’s highest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.