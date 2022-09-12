SHERIDAN (WNE) — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips deviated from a plea agreement reached in the case of 26-year-old Caleb Morel, who faced charges for sexually assaulting three minors younger than 6 years old while working at a local child care facility.
During the sentencing hearing Sept. 8, Phillips noted several aggravating factors in the case, including Morel’s grooming of the young children under his care.
Morel originally faced four charges: first degree sexual abuse of a minor, second degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual abuse of a minor.
In the plea agreement, two counts were dismissed, leaving one count each of second degree and third degree sexual abuse of a minor.
While the plea agreement recommended Phillips sentenced Morel to 6-10 years imprisonment for the second degree sexual abuse charge, Phillips increased that term to 10-15 years.
In addition, while the agreement stipulated a three- to five-year prison term for the third degree sexual abuse charge be suspended in lieu of five years of probation, Phillips increased the term of probation to 10 years.
During the sentencing hearing, two of the families impacted by Morel’s actions read victim impact statements, describing the short- and long-term effects of the abuse their children suffered under the care of somebody they trusted.
The youngest child abused was 3 years old at the time of the crimes, his mother said.
Morel worked at Kids Country Daycare at the time of the crimes.
This story was published on Sept. 9, 2022.
