SHERIDAN (WNE) — Cheyenne resident Marguerite Herman described the first Braver Angels Wyoming-Montana debate as interesting, enjoyable, a little surprising and full of good lessons about civil conversation.
Braver Angels Wyoming coordinator Kris Korfanta said she has been repeatedly pleasantly surprised with the quality coming out of debates on subjects from gun control to defunding police.
“It does open the door for possibly changing a mind, but even if it doesn’t change your mind, it’s good to understand,” Herman said. “That requires you to listen and give credit, not listen simply to say, ‘You’re wrong.’”
Braver Angels hosted the first Wyoming-Montana debate online Monday, which brought residents of both states together for discussion on the electoral college.
When Braver Angels, formerly Better Angels, rolled out as a national platform for civil political conversation, the message centered on uniting “red” and “blue” voters (generally conservative and liberal) in workshops and debates so participants could practice confronting often the most extreme examples of opposition to their own beliefs.
Herman discovered Braver Angels in early July through an acquaintance in the League of Women Voters. Part of her draw to the group was a lack of partisan declaration for debate — nonpartisanship is a core value of the League as well.
She was surprised by the strict structure for speeches and responses but understood the need for formality to keep conversation balanced and civil. Respectful listening and response was achieved by directing questions at the moderator rather than challenging a speaker directly.
Braver Angels national debates continue next week with discussion about immigration July 28 and institutional racial bias July 30. Registration is available at the Braver Angels website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.