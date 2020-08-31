The number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell by 23 on Monday as recoveries were report among 45 people with laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said an increase of 22 in confirmed and probable cases across the state was offset by the 45 recoveries, leaving the state with 624 people in the state still ill with the disease.
Carbon County had 130 active cases; Fremont had 81; Laramie had 68; Albany had 47; Campbell had 40; Park had 39; Natrona had 38; Goshen had 37; Sheridan had 36; Teton had 34; Uinta had 15; Sweetwater had 13; Washakie had 12; Lincoln had nine; Converse had eight; Weston had six; Big Horn had four; Crook had three; Hot Springs had two, and Platte and Sublette had one.
Johnson and Niobrara counties had no active cases.
According to Department of Health figures, active cases were found among 534 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus and 90 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Eleven counties reported new laboratory-confirmed cases Monday: Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Park, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Weston. Campbell and Park counties saw the biggest increase in cases at four each.
The increase brought the total number of confirmed cases diagnosed since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 3,264.
The number of probable cases seen since mid-March, cases where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, increased by three Monday to total 578.
Meanwhile, the number of people to recover from coronavirus since the pandemic began increased to 3,181, including 2,693 people with confirmed cases and 488 with probable cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.