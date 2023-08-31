BUFFALO — When it comes to plugging oil and gas wells in the Powder River Basin, what comes to mind first is often heavy machinery, loads of concrete and taxpayer money being funneled straight into the ground.
But for the team at the Bureau of Land Management Field Office in Buffalo, the trick to developing a nation-leading legal framework to plug wells is the choice weapon of many a bureaucrat: an avalanche of paperwork.
"I think it's easy for people to be complacent and to think it's quiet and there isn't coalbed methane development, so there's nothing happening, when in fact there is a lot happening,” said Jim Verplancke, the supervisory natural resource specialist in the Buffalo Field Office. "There's a lot of energy being put into this effort to remove these liabilities from public lands.”
Through years of trial and error, the Buffalo Field Office has developed a process to track down and hold accountable oil and gas companies for plugging their own idle wells, to ensure that federal taxpayers don't have to take on the financial burden of cleanup.
“On the federal level, there has been a good effort on the part of the field office in Buffalo to hold companies accountable for wells that had gone abandoned,” said Shannon Anderson, an attorney with the Powder River Basin Resource Council. "That's been helpful to make sure public money being used for orphan well cleanup is the last case.”
Casey Freise, the assistant field manager at the Buffalo Field Office, said that because of the BLM's work, the office has often been able to find a party liable for plugging and reclaiming its wells, and so it hasn’t yet needed to mark many wells as orphans — meaning the office can't find a liable entity or there is insufficient bonding — or use federal taxpayer money to fund the cleanup.
If the BLM is also successful in raising the bond amounts for oil and gas leases, it will have a pair of powerful tools to plug wells and reclaim public lands.
Now, the model the Buffalo office has helped build — and that has helped the office plug and reclaim over 4,500 wells at a rate of around 500 every year since 2014 — is being used throughout the nation.
“We built the process, and other offices and states are using it,” Freise said.
Idle, abandoned and orphaned wells a burden on public lands, taxpayers
After the coalbed methane boom across the Powder River Basin in the early 2000s, the landscape was littered with thousands of idle wells, leaving a potential environmental and economic burden on public and private lands.
“If a well is no longer able to produce, it needs to be plugged out to protect the downhole environment, either the water or the producing zones, and to get that landscape back to its original place,” said Lisa Whiteman, a supervisory petroleum engineer tech with the Buffalo office of the BLM. "If it's not going to produce, we don't just want an open hole sitting there.”
“It has to be dealt with correctly to protect the environment,” Verplancke said. “Ultimately, we want to restore that land and put that surface back into a productive environment for other uses, such as livestock, wildlife, public recreation and public safety.”
Verplancke also said that other surface infrastructure — such as surface reservoirs for salinated water — have to be reclaimed. Much of that infrastructure has been abandoned, but the BLM was slowly beginning to reclaim those sites with additional bonding.
But while environmental concerns are well documented, what is less often highlighted in the well-plugging conversation is the economic impact of unplugged wells on the public.
Bonding amounts on federal land is often not enough to pay for plugging and reclamation work, incentivizing companies to abandon their wells rather than collect the bond. The BLM is in the process of changing its bonding rules, but that process is months away.
If oil and gas companies walk away from their wells, federal taxpayers could be on the hook for the entire plugging and reclamation process, which can cost anywhere from $10,000 for a coalbed methane well to up to 10 times that amount for a conventional oil well.
But that's where the bonding enforcement, adjudication and civil penalty process comes into play. By tracking down liable parties, the Buffalo Field Office has figured out how to get wells cleaned up by the companies themselves, with as little burden on federal taxpayers as possible.
Enforcement and adjudication
Starting in 2014, the Buffalo Field Office developed a strategy to track down the operators and lessees accountable for idle and orphan wells through a process to identify potential orphan wells by using the lease records to determine liable parties for wells with noncompliant operators. The process is also called a Record Title Owner review.
The process starts with Lisa-Marrie Whiteman, a Supervisory Petroleum Engineering Technician with the Buffalo Field Office. She and her inspectors go out and verify that a well is idle, meaning it hasn't produced in at least four years.
After that the enforcement process starts. Whiteman's team of 10 enforcement experts tries to contact the current operator with a written order to plug and reclaim the well, followed by an order of noncompliance and then an assessment and civil penalty with a hefty fine attached. If the operator doesn't respond, the operator or lessee is placed on a list of nonresponsive operators for non-compliance, and a lengthy adjudication and research process begins.
The office sends off the lease to the state BLM office in Cheyenne, which tracks down every Record Title Owner and Operating Rights Holder that may have had rights over the well lease at some point or another.
"We're going after all of them,” Verplancke said of the liable parties. An oil and gas lease can be split among multiple different entities, making tracking liability difficult. “Ultimately, we're trying to land on a responsible party.”
Even if an operator has sold off its well lease to another company, that doesn't mean it is completely off the hook for well cleanup and reclamation.
“We find out all the historic lessees that may have touched that lease or operating rights holder,” Whiteman said.
"It's a time-intensive process,” Freise said. “There are probably a couple dozen total people involved.”
The enforcement process can take years, as the BLM sends out letter after letter in an effort to reach and compel the liable parties to take action.
The office also had to deal with a number of thorny questions, from dealing with the wells of bankrupt companies to how much time to wait between rounds of enforcement.
“It was a lot of hit and miss for a while,” Whiteman said, of developing the process.
The biggest challenge, she said, is dealing with nonresponsive operators, companies that the BLM sends enforcement to time and time again with no response.
In some cases — around 200 in the Buffalo Field Office — those wells become orphaned, and the federal government then has to pick up the tab to plug the wells and reclaim the sites.
As a final step, surface inspectors including Natural Resource and Environmental Protection Specialists go out to evaluate the surface of the site and mark the well off as abandoned and plugged the BLM's way of saying it is satisfied with the closure of the well and believes the land surface is back to a predevelopment condition.
And oil and gas companies with idle wells are aware and taking action. Instead of fighting the BLM's regulatory power, more and more companies are proactively working to plug their own wells, and in some cases, they do so before the BLM even asks.
“There are some operators that are very proactive and work with us to put together plug-in programs for existing wells that they know are going to be idle,” Robbie said. "It's been very successful, working with them, and knowing they're coming to the table with their own schedules.”
After years of work, the office has hit on a process that has been sent out as an interim memorandum across the agency, complete with sample letters to write to the state office, advice on how to deal with companies in bankruptcy and the order in which to assess civil penalties.
“The operators have learned that they are responsible through this process,” Freise said. "We don't get the challenges that we used to because they've accepted the regulation that, yes, they are liable. … The operators that are proactively plugging wells want to do the right thing.”
The BLM identified operators and lessees such as EOG Resources, Devon Energy, Carbon Creek, Huber, Pennaco and Marathon as being proactive in plugging and reclaiming their wells.
As for the long-term path that well-plugging is taking in the Powder River Basin, staff with the Buffalo Field Office said that for as many idle wells of noncompliant operators that are taken off their list, more are added.
And new drilling is still occurring in the basin, even as the height of the coalbed methane boom is over.
"There's an end," Freise said. "It's just not going to be for a while.”
