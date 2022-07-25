After Gordon certifies trigger bill, abortion will be banned in Wyo. Wednesday
JACKSON (WNE) — Abortion will be banned in Wyoming, with narrow exceptions, starting Wednesday, July 27.
Gov. Mark Gordon certified Friday the state’s “trigger bill,” which was passed during the 2022 budget session and intended to go into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. The Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old precedent on June 24, prompting Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to review the Wyoming law.
Hill said Thursday that the measure was “fully authorized” and said her office “stands ready to defend it.”
Gordon’s Friday certification started a five-day countdown until abortion is banned in the state.
“I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states,” Gordon said in a prepared statement. “As a pro-life governor, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support Wyoming mothers, children and families.”
There are some exemptions to Wyoming’s soon-to-be-enacted abortion ban, according to the text of the bill: rape, incest and “to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions.”
Those who violate the new law may face a felony charge punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
“Trying to figure out how to navigate the law absolutely destroys your ability to make an evidence-based healthcare decision that is in the patient’s best interest,” said Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a Jackson OB-GYN.
This story was published on July 23.
———
Converse County wildfire mostly contained
CASPER (WNE) — A 3,200-acre wildfire 25 miles northeast of Casper has been 80% contained as of Friday morning, an official said.
The fire, dubbed Sand Springs, began around noon Wednesday. Hot temperatures and high winds quickly spread the blaze to around 2,500 acres by the end of the first day and 3,190 acres by its second.
There is no danger to people or buildings in the area, said Carmen Thomason of the Bureau of Land Management. No road closures or evacuations have been needed.
An investigator found the blaze began because of a vehicle fire in the grass, a statement from Converse County Emergency Management said Thursday. Crews trying to reach the fire on the ground ran into trouble with the sandy terrain, which is far from any roads.
Multiple planes and helicopters were also used to help contain the spread. Firefighters from BLM, Converse County, Glenrock and state agencies have been on scene.
The fire spans land owned by the county, BLM and others.
Thomason said they’re still working to determine all the land owners in the area.
BLM land in Converse County has been under Stage 1 fire restrictions since last week, meaning open fires and smoking in many places are prohibited. The June 13 order putting the restrictions in place notes dry conditions and high fire danger in the county.
This story was published on July 23, 2022.
———-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.