CASPER (WNE) — The former chief judge of the Wind River Tribal Court pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two federal drug felonies.
Judge Terri Smith entered the guilty pleas to a single count each of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, a prescription opioid painkiller, according to documents filed Tuesday in federal court.
Smith pleaded as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the filings state. However, no description of the plea deal was available in public records on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors will dismiss at sentencing a single count Smith faces of use of a communication facility to commit a drug felony, the documents state.
Smith’s attorney, Colin Simpson, declined to characterize terms of the plea agreement that will circumscribe sentencing or to comment on the case further. He said by phone Wednesday that his client had resigned her judgeship earlier this year.
She became the court’s chief judge in January 2018 and the crimes took place while she served on the bench, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. The conspiracy spanned between November 2017 and November 2018, according to prosecutors. The cocaine distribution charge dates to June 2018.
The judge is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 in Cheyenne. She remains free on bond.
Federal law does not require Smith be incarcerated for either conviction. Sentences for the crimes are each limited by law to 20 years of imprisonment.
