RIVERTON — White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx visited Fremont County last week to confer with tribal leaders and encourage more frequent COVID-19 testing in the community.
She warned that cases in Wyoming are rising rapidly, with Fremont among the top counties for viral growth.
Birx attributed the increase to gatherings moving indoors due to the seasonal change in weather.
“These next ensuing weeks are going to be difficult,” Birx said during her presentation Wednesday at the Wind River Hotel and Casino south of Riverton. “We now know a lot about silent spreaders – people who don’t think they are infected with COVID but are, and are innocently (spreading) viruses to others.”
She proposed frequent testing – especially among people under 40, who are more likely to be asymptomatic if they contract COVID-19 – to help stanch the silent spread.
Antigen tests are increasingly available, Birx said, with about 1.2 million nucleic acid tests conducted nationwide every day.
“And we have the ability to do 2 to 3 million antigen tests per day,” she said. “(We want to) better support and bring additional testing to the state.”
The great hurdle for community leaders, she said, will be getting people to utilize available tests.
Birx also emphasized masking, saying that the White House would continue to recommend the practice of wearing masks when social distances of six feet or greater are not achievable.
In his own question-and-answer session Gordon responded to press questions regarding potential mask mandates by urging Wyoming residents to take personal responsibility and “do the right thing” without government coercion.
Birx said the goal of masking and social distancing is to help the community “bridge to a vaccine.”
“We need a vaccine,” she said, estimating that only 10-20 percent of people in the United States, at most, will be infected by coronavirus “in this current wave” – not even close to the numbers required (at least 80 percent) to achieve herd immunity.
For example, in New York City, Birx said, only about 23 percent of people were infected during the “massive” pandemic event there. Even acknowledging that the wave in New York would have been worse if stringent shutdown orders hadn’t been put in place, Birx reiterated that “the only way we can get to 80 percent is through a vaccine” – unless the nation wants to “accept ongoing fatalities.”
Sixteen people have died of COVID-19 in Fremont County, where only 3.4 percent of people have contracted the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
