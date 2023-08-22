LANDER — A policy that will submit Lander middle and high school students involved in extracurricular activities to drug tests was approved by a split vote last week. The question of whether it will take effect for the spring sports season was left to administrators — who will determine whether they’re ready to begin the testing program then.
School board members have debated the merits of such a testing program for months and one amendment, also approved by a split vote, could provide for testing of students who aren’t in activities at all. Added in is an option for parents of students who don’t participate in activities to request that their child be added to the pool of kids subjected to random drug testing.
Board Chair Jared Kail, who first introduced the drug testing concept, along with board members Scott Jensen, Taylor Jacobs and Mike McConnell voted in favor of both the overall policy and the measure that would allow parents to opt in to the testing program. Board members Aileen Brew and Dr. Kathy Hitt dissented; Karen Harms was not present.
Kail summed up the board’s reasoning behind the drug-testing policy.
“I see some very dangerous trends around our district,” he said, noting an upward trend in drug infractions on school grounds. In the 2015-16 school year, there was a lull in such violations – with just two.
“Last year we saw 29,” Kail added.
It’s not just the number of drug incidents that concerns Kail and other school leaders. The chair noted that the types of drugs – including dangerous opioids and highly potent marijuana – have evolved, and they are much harder to detect.
“We’re in the business of brain development,” Kail said. “These drugs are taking the frontal lobes of these kids and scrambling them.”
Board members Hitt and Brew expressed concern about starting the program this spring, preferring to wait until school officials had more time to sort out enhanced prevention efforts and rolling out the policy at the beginning of next school year.
Brew said more community buy-in was needed, and asserted the board had not done enough to address the lack of resources for drug assessments and counseling measures outlined in the consequences of the policy.
“I think we haven’t yet really identified or taken into account the gap in intervention resources,” she said.
Several community members told the board they didn’t agree with the drug-testing policy, with one calling it “overreach … It’s a big-government tactic.”
Rebecca White acknowledged that drugs are a problem among Lander kids but said the testing program sounded “a lot like spying on your kids.”
“If a parent is concerned they can talk to their doctor, they can have their kid tested,” she said. “I don’t think the school should be doing it for them.”
Former Lander educator Bill Lee pointed to alcohol, which typically isn’t detected with such tests unless the student is still impaired, as being a major issue that’s overlooked in the testing program. He pointed to a survey in which Lander students self-reported that 51% had abused alcohol.
“Let’s make sure we’re targeting all of it,” Lee said. “Alcohol is a big issue. This is a community issue, not a school issue alone.”
The policy
Under the policy, 100% of students will be tested at the start of a season, with random testing afterward. The testing is expected to cost around $65,000, though no calculations have been aired about the expense of a nationally certified drug program staff person to administer the program.
Under the testing system, students who test positive for the first time would be barred from 30% of their activity and required to complete a drug assessment with a counselor; in the event they could not find those services in a timely manner, they’d have to provide sufficient evidence that they’d attempted to receive the assessment before resuming the activity.
Consequences, which will be written into the student code of conduct, would escalate with each additional positive test, and students who test positive for a fourth time would be barred from activities altogether.
The board has also explored what the district is doing on the prevention side of things, and promised to work in the coming months to enhance it.
Earlier this month, staff reported that currently, addiction and healthy choices are covered in health classes in middle school and during students’ freshman and sophomore years but isn’t a big part of curriculum outside that.
“This [drug policy] is a piece of the puzzle,” Kail said Tuesday, “not the end goal.”
This story was published on August 18, 2023.
