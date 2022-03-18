The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 15 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 79 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus from Wednesday to Friday, along with 13 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 77, leaving the state with 100 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 21; Goshen County had 14; Natrona and Sweetwater counties had 13; Sheridan had eight; Albany and Teton had seven; Campbell, Fremont and Weston had five; Uinta had Two, and Carbon, Niobrara and Washakie had one.
Nine counties had no active cases: Big Horn, Converse, Crook, Hot Springs, Johnson, Lincoln, Park, Platte and Sublette.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,907 the number of people diagnosed with the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus declined by four between Wednesday and Friday to total 17.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center were each treating three COVID patients.
