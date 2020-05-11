CASPER — Some stores in Wyoming have implemented purchase limits or begun considering limitations on meat and seafood sales due to the encroaching pinch in the meat supply chain.
Others, however, say they are still allowing customers to purchase as much meat as they wish.
According to a national report published Thursday, meat shortages won’t hit their zenith for weeks. CoBank, a nationally-recognized part of the U.S. Farm Credit System, published a study on Thursday that estimates meat supplies for grocery stores could shrink by as much as 30 percent by Memorial Day when compared to previous years.
Prices for meat that does make the shelves could raise by as much as 20 percent compared to last year, the reporter also indicated.
The supply shortage stems from coronavirus-related closures in cattle and pork processing plants across the country.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order demanding those plants reopen, a decision publicly supported by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
At the same time, coronavirus cases at meat plants have continued to climb. That’s brought the possibility for even further disruption to the country’s meat supply.
“The United States is facing an unprecedented situation and it will take a while to return to what life was like before COVID-19,” CoBank’s report concluded.
According to findings from both CoBank and the Center for Disease Control and prevention, COVID-19 cases in counties neighboring U.S. beef plants grew to over 40 per 10,000 people by April 29 — a 25 percent increase over the national average. There were nearly 29 confirmed cases per 10,000 people adjacent to pork plants in that same time frame. A month earlier there wasn’t more than three confirmed cases per 10,000 people for counties neighboring either beef or pork plants.
Wyoming grocery stores have already felt a pinch at the meat coolers.
Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club have already implemented limits on beef, poultry and pork at their countrywide locations.
However, Kris Staaf, a representative from Safeway, which owns all Albertson’s locations, told the Star-Tribune that they “are not limiting the amount of meat purchases at our stores.”
Kroger, meanwhile, has begun making changes. Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs officer for King Soopers, which operates locations like Smith’s in Casper, told the Star-Tribune that they are optimistic about supplies because they draw from a network of resources for their beef, chicken and pork.
“There is plenty of protein in the supply chain, however, some processors are experiencing challenges,” Trowbridge stated. “At this time we’ve added purchase limits on chicken, ground beef and fresh pork.”
Ridley’s representative Mark Ridley told the Star-Tribune that they haven’t begun imposing quantity limits on meat purchases at any of their locations, although that is something they may consider later based upon supply availability.
CoBank’s report also stated that due to disruption in the supply chain to the markets, U.S. hog producers might be forced to euthanize 7 million pigs in the second quarter. Based upon historical average prices, that’s a $700 million loss for producers.
Plants that were previously closed — Smithfield in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and JBS in Worthington, Minnesota — are scheduled to resume operations.
Tyson Foods announced its plant in Waterloo, Iowa, reopened on Thursday after county health officials linked the plant to 182 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county on April 21. A Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa, has continued to operate despite 730 workers — 58 percent of its staff — testing positive for coronavirus.
