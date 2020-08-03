Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3

Albany: 34

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 18

Carbon: 54

Converse: 2

Crook: 0

Fremont: 111

Goshen: 8

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 127

Lincoln: 23

Natrona: 23

Niobrara: 0

Park: 38

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 25

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 25

Teton: 58

Uinta: 45

Washakie: 4

Weston: 1

Total: 609

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3

Albany: 79

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 96

Carbon: 61

Converse: 19

Crook: 9

Fremont: 424

Goshen: 16

Hot Springs: 15

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 337

Lincoln: 67

Natrona: 185

Niobrara: 1

Park: 106

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 44

Sublette: 29

Sweetwater: 236

Teton: 319

Uinta: 218

Washakie: 44

Weston: 5

Total 2,364

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3

Albany: 9

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 22

Carbon: 21

Converse: 12

Crook: 0

Fremont: 64

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 142

Lincoln: 25

Natrona: 32

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 17

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 14

Teton: 39

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 484

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3

Albany: 54

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 99

Carbon: 28

Converse: 29

Crook: 9

Fremont: 366

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 17

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 350

Lincoln: 69

Natrona: 193

Niobrara: 2

Park: 79

Platte 5

Sheridan: 36

Sublette: 29

Sweetwater: 223

Teton: 299

Uinta: 219

Washakie: 40

Weston: 4

Total: 2,214

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.